SKY, Gambhir take T20 World Cup trophy to Siddhivinayak temple

Following their triumphant ICC Men's T20 World Cup victory, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Surya Kumar Yadav sought blessings at Mumbai's Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, celebrating India's historic win.

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Key Points Gautam Gambhir and Surya Kumar Yadav visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers after India's T20 World Cup win.

India defeated New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup, becoming the first team to win on home soil and secure consecutive titles.

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, offered prayers at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Saturday, with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy.

The Men in Blue beat New Zealand by 96 runs on Sunday to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

While speaking to ANI Acharya Pawan Tripathi, Treasurer of Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, on Gambhir and Surya's visit, said, "After winning the T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Surya Kumar Yadav, coach Gautam Gambhir, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah came here to offer prayers. Even before the semi-final match, the entire team came here and took blessings from Bappa. Whether it is our trustees, pujari, or devotees, all have a feeling of patriotism."

Key Performances in the T20 World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav was India's third-highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 242 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.25. The Indian skipper notched up one half-century in the marquee tournament.

India topped Group A with an unbeaten record, though they suffered a setback in the Super Eight stage, losing to South Africa by 76 runs. The Men in Blue bounced back in style, defeating West Indies in a virtual quarter-final, England in the semi-final, and ultimately New Zealand in the final.