SKY, Dube Set To Join Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Squad

Source: PTI
December 22, 2025 21:56 IST

Surya-Dube

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube is expected to be seen in action in Mumbai's group stage matches against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Photograph: ANI Photo

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube are likely to feature in Mumbai's last two matches in the group stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Both Suryakumar and Dube, who played in the last T20I of the five-match series against South Africa which India won 3-1, are expected to be available for clashes against Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on January 6 and 8 respectively at Jaipur, a Mumbai Cricket Association source confirmed.

Mumbai are placed in Group C along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa.

 

India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had earlier played in an away Ranji Trophy game against Rajasthan and scored 67 and 156, is also believed to be available for some part of the tournament. He is currently recovering from a bout of gastritis.

Rohit Sharma, who now only plays ODI cricket, is also expected to be available for the first two matches -- against Sikkim and Uttarakhand on December 24 and 26.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
