Six ODI Centuries in a Single Day! A Historic First for Cricket

Cricket history was made on September 27, 2026, as an unprecedented six centuries were scored across three One-Day Internationals, featuring Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Justin Greaves, Temba Bavuma, David Miller and Tom Banton.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the first ODI against the West Indies on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points A record-breaking six centuries were scored in a single day across three ODIs on September 27, 2026.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries for India against the West Indies, with Kohli also reaching 15,000 ODI runs.

Temba Bavuma and David Miller hit hundreds for South Africa in their match against Australia.

Tom Banton's century led England to a dominant victory over Sri Lanka.

For the first time in the history of international cricket, six ODI centuries were struck in a single day!

Sunday, September 27, 2026 turned out to be a run-fest as centuries were scored in all three ODIs played on the day including India versus West Indies 1st ODI in Thiruvananthapuram, South Africa vs Australia in Johannesburg and England vs Sri Lanka at The Oval in London.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Justin Greaves, Temba Bavuma, David Miller and Tom Banton became part of a historic first -- six centuries in a single day in One-Day Internationals.

Kohli Fires India To Victory

Kohli continued his record-breaking run with the bat in ODIs, smashing a magnificent 139 from 88 balls to power India to a convincing eight wicket victory against the West Indies in the series opener.

Kohli, who tore the West Indies attack apart with nine sixes and 10 fours, also became only the second player after the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to complete the landmark of 15,000 runs in ODIs.

The game saw two more hundreds as India Captain Shubman Gill hit a fluent 110 from 108 balls, while West Indies opener Justin Greaves made 101 from 108 balls.

Bavuma, Miller Rout Australia

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma and David Miller hit centuries against Australia. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

South Africa's batters made merry on a flat wicket at The Wanderers, piling up a huge 365/9 in their 50 overs.

Captain Temba Bavuma led the way with 103 from 116 balls before veteran David Miller unleashed an entertaining 142 from 93 balls, with nine sixes and 12 fours.

For Australia, openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head missed out hundreds as they both were dismissed for 84 each with the visitors falling short by 32 runs in the second ODI.

Tom Banton Dismantles Sri Lanka

IMAGE: England's Tom Banton celebrates his century against Sri Lanka. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Opener Tom Banton led the way with the bat with a blistering 126 from 105 balls as England thrashed Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 223 runs.

England raked up a huge 337/5 in their 50 overs but Sri Lanka folded for a lowly 132 in 29.1 overs.