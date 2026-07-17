India Batting Coach Dismisses Kohli-Gambhir Communication Breakdown Speculation

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak asserted that star batter Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir speak frequently despite ongoing speculation.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir speak to each other at least 10 times a day, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak revealed on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak denied rumours of a communication breakdown between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

Kotak asserted that Kohli and Gambhir communicate frequently, stating they talk 'at least 10 times a day'.

He dismissed ongoing speculation about a rift between the two prominent figures as unfounded rumours.

Kotak explained his coaching approach, indicating he only provides batting advice to Kohli when specifically requested.

Discussions with Virat Kohli often focus on specific aspects like footwork and pre-session insights.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has denied a breakdown in communication between head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batter Virat Kohli, insisting that the two talk to each other '10 times a day' even though they appear distant during training sessions.

There is speculation that Gambhir and Kohli have not been on talking terms for quite some time and it has been suggested to the BCCI that a mediator can be used to make the duo sit across the table and sort out their differences. Even during training sessions in Birmingham and Cardiff, the two weren't seen interacting. Kohli was seen talking to Kotak after a net session.

Addressing Communication Rumours

When asked if he is the 'bridge' between Kohli and Gambhir, the former Saurashtra left-hander laughed.

"Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir speak to each other at least 10 times a day. I don't think he (Kohli) needs a bridge to communicate with head coach," Kotak claimed, contrary to what is being spoken about in the corridors of power of Indian cricket.

"You asked about communication, I don't know from where you hear these things but these are rumours," he further asserted.

Coaching Philosophy For Star Players

Kotak reiterated his predecessor Abhishek Nayar's recent remark that unless the legend himself looks for advice on his batting, one should give him none.

"When Virat goes out to bat, what I have felt as a batting coach is that if he doesn't ask for inputs or there is something major that warrants attention, there is no point in disturbing him. You shouldn't give him unsolicited advice," he said.

However, when he asks about certain specific things, Kotak does put in his two cents.

"The discussion is mostly around his footwork, certain things he told me before the session started (pre-match nets in Cardiff) and after nets, he was talking," Kotak said referring to his chat during the team's net session at Sophia Gardens on the eve of the second ODI against England.