Siraj returns as Team India drop squad for New Zealand ODIs

IMAGE: India are set to host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting Sunday, January 11. Photograph: BCCI

Seamer Mohammed Siraj has made a comeback to India's ODI team for three-match home series against New Zealand, starting January 11.

Shreyas Iyer has also been included in the squad for the series but his participation subject to fitness.

Iyer, who was hospitalised during the ODI series in Australia in November for spleen laceration, will need to prove his match fitness in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this month to get fitness clearance from the Centre of Excellence (COE).

Siraj, who wasn't picked for the Champions Trophy based on conditions, played in the away series against Australia before being overlooked for the South Africa assignment.

He hasn't played in the first four rounds of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy either but might appear for Hyderabad in two of the last three rounds.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was not cleared by the COE to bowl 10 overs in a match and therefore the selectors did not include him in the team for the series beginning in Vadodara.

Ruturaj Gaikwad could not get the selectors' nod after scoring a fine hundred during the South Africa series.

While the first ODI will be played at Vadodara, the other two matches will will be played in Rajkot and Indore on January 14 and 18 respectively.

India and New Zealand are also set to face off in a T20I series in Guwahati, the squad for which will be announced later.

Notably, the New Zealand ODIs will be a crucial assignment for the Indian cricket team in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India's last ODI assignment was against the touring South African side, where the hosts defeated the Proteas 2-1 in the three-match series. The series also saw Team India veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat

Kohli in action where Rohit scored two fifties in three matches and Kohli returned to his sublime best, smashing two centuries and a fifty, earning him the Player of the Series award.

India ODI squad for NZ series: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Shreyas Iyer (VC; subject to fitness clearance), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal.