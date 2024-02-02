Siraj rested from second Test to manage workload

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj will be available for selection for the third Test, BCCI said in a statement. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj has been given a break from the second Test against England, keeping in mind his heavy workload over the past few months, the Indian team management announced on Friday.

Avesh Khan, who was released to play Ranji Trophy during first Test, has rejoined the squad.

"Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test," the BCCI stated in a media release.

"Siraj has been rested so that he can spend some time at home before he comes back and is available for the third Test," skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.