News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Siraj rested from second Test to manage workload

Siraj rested from second Test to manage workload

Source: PTI
February 02, 2024 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj will be available for selection for the third Test, BCCI said in a statemment

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj will be available for selection for the third Test, BCCI said in a statement. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

Mohammed Siraj has been given a break from the second Test against England, keeping in mind his heavy workload over the past few months, the Indian team management announced on Friday.

Avesh Khan, who was released to play Ranji Trophy during first Test, has rejoined the squad.

 

"Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times. He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test," the BCCI stated in a media release.

"Siraj has been rested so that he can spend some time at home before he comes back and is available for the third Test," skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I told ya, I'd make a bowler out of ya'
'I told ya, I'd make a bowler out of ya'
Zak, Ben complement each other brilliantly: Stokes
Zak, Ben complement each other brilliantly: Stokes
'Rohit can play a game-changing knock'
'Rohit can play a game-changing knock'
Shahid's Even More Complicated Love Story
Shahid's Even More Complicated Love Story
Kejriwal skips ED summons again as AAP fears arrest
Kejriwal skips ED summons again as AAP fears arrest
Mouni, Shriya, Emraan Glam Up In Showtime
Mouni, Shriya, Emraan Glam Up In Showtime
Indian-American student found dead, 4th in a month
Indian-American student found dead, 4th in a month

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Patidar Gets His Test Cap From Zaheer!

Patidar Gets His Test Cap From Zaheer!

Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home

Bharat Ready To Play 1st Test At Home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances