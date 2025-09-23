Siraj, Prasidh strike; India A off to good start vs Australia A

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj claimed the wicket of Australia A opener Sam Konstas in the second session on Day 1 of the unofficial Test. Photograph: ANI Photo

India A pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Australia A opener Sam Konstas to keep the visitors in check on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test in Lucknow on Tuesday.



Siraj got Konstas caught behind for 49 immediately after lunch as Australia A were reduced to 98/2 in the 31st over. Captain Nathan McSweeney was unbeaten on 47.



Electing to bowl, Prasidh Krishna struck the

early blow for India A when he had opener Campbell Kellaway caught in the slips for nine.The naturally-aggressive Konstas batted defensively in the morning session against India's Test pacers -- Siraj and Krishna, who bowled a probing spell with the new ball.Nitish Kumar Reddy, who has recovered from his injury, also bowled a few overs in the morning session.

India A is led by Dhruv Jurel for the second and final match after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer pulled out of the match due to personal reasons.



K L Rahul and Siraj were included in the playing XI as the duo looks for some much-needed match practice ahead of the two-Test series against West Indies next month.