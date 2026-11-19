This is the first time since 2022 that Mohammed Siraj has not been picked for an away Test match.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj bowls during a training session. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India controversially dropped senior bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja for the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Anshul Kamboj was preferred over Siraj while Washington Sundar was chosen as the lone spinner ahead of Jadeja.

Captain Shubman Gill acknowledged the difficulty of the selection, citing strong performances from all fast bowlers.

India made a shocking decision to leave out the senior duo of Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja for the first Test against New Zealand, in Wellington on Thursday.

India, who elected to bowl, picked four seamers but young Anshul Kamboj was preferred ahead of the dependable Siraj.

In another surprise move, Washington Sundar was picked as the lone spinner ahead of Ravindra Jadeja.

Captain Gill on Tough Choices

'Quite tough, we were contemplating for the past one week which combination to go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. Very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor (Brar) to miss out,' Captain Shubman Gill said at the toss.

'This a surprise. Siraj has never let India down," the legendary Sunil Gavaskar told Sony Sports.

'Why he has not been picked is something I don't know. I only hope the others who have been picked ahead of him deliver.'

'This is the first time since 2022 that Siraj has not been picked for an away Test match, so that is a surprise,' Gavaskar added during commentary.

'Flabbergasted and disappointed that India have left out Siraj. He has done everything asked of him, lifted the attack in the absence of Bumrah, been a great, positive team player. You have to wish Kamboj well but I hope there are some very honest conversations with Siraj taking place,' said commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Siraj's Recent Form

Siraj bowled his heart out during India's tour of England last year when they staged a great comeback to draw the five-match series 2-2.

He finished the highest wicket-taker in the Test series, with 23 wickets, including nine wickets in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, helping India register a sensational series-levelling win.