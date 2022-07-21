News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Simmons expects batters to come good against India

Simmons expects batters to come good against India

Source: PTI
July 21, 2022 14:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran will have a huge responsibility to shoulder to ensure the hosts bat through the 50 overs

IMAGE: West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran will have a huge responsibility to shoulder to ensure the hosts bat through the 50 overs. Photograph: Windies Cricket/Twitter

The West Indies have struggled to bat for full 50 overs in the last couple of years and head coach Phil Simmons said that is one aspect of the game they would look to improve on in the three ODIs against India.

 

West Indies have played out 50 overs just six times in 39 innings since the 2019 World Cup, and lost nine of their 13 ODI series since the showpiece event.

Simmons's side also faced a humiliating series defeat against Ireland at home earlier this year. The series against India begins on Friday.

"The main thing is how we bat our 50 overs…we have to bat 50 overs and put our innings together and partnerships together," Simmons told reporters in the pre-series press conference.

“Somebody has to be looking to score a hundred and hold the team together. Batting-wise that is it," he added.

Simmons, who has been the head coach of the West Indies side since 2019, also said that he is hopeful of "friendly" surfaces that will benefit his side more "than the opposition" team.

"The better wickets we get, the better it will be for our batters and bowlers. The conversation is currently on with the concerned individuals, as always," he said.

Simmons, however, does not seem to be too worried about his fielding and bowling departments.

"The bowling and the fielding has been improving daily. We rank ourselves very highly on the fielding," Simmons said.

"The bowling, we had a couple of games on those wickets where, yes, people might say we should have gotten more wickets but the wicket got better every time we fielded because they had put out the second roller on it and it had dried out from earlier in the day.

"So, the bowlers have been doing well and we have to continue restricting and getting wickets  --that's the only way we can keep totals low and continue to win games," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Grandmaster Pragg On Chessboard Bridge
Grandmaster Pragg On Chessboard Bridge
Dom's Take: The Kohli Dilemma
Dom's Take: The Kohli Dilemma
Dance, Virat, Dance!
Dance, Virat, Dance!
Free electricity figures in Kejri's Guj poll promises
Free electricity figures in Kejri's Guj poll promises
Nagaland killings: Proceedings against Army men stayed
Nagaland killings: Proceedings against Army men stayed
Rupee at 80: Little relief from high trade deficit
Rupee at 80: Little relief from high trade deficit
Counting underway to elect India's 15th President
Counting underway to elect India's 15th President

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

More like this

Neeraj Begins World Title Quest Today

Neeraj Begins World Title Quest Today

Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20I over

Bracewell snares hat-trick in first T20I over

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances