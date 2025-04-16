Landmark UK Felling Club deal for Sikkim's Tamang

IMAGE: Palzor Tamang is only the second Sikkimese cricketer to secure an overseas club deal after Nilesh Lamichaney, said Sikkim Cricket Association. Photograph: Sikkim Cricket Association/Instagram

In a landmark achievement for Sikkim cricket, all-rounder Palzor Tamang has signed a six-month contract with Felling Cricket Club in England.



He becomes only the second Sikkimese cricketer to secure an overseas club deal after Nilesh Lamichaney, said Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA).



Tamang, a key player for Sikkim’s senior men's team, has arrived in England and will play in various tournaments, including the prestigious ECB-affiliated North East Premier

League under the England and Wales Cricket Board's Premier League structure.A skilled seam bowler and reliable lower-order batter, Tamang debuted in first-class cricket during the 2018-19 Indian domestic season.In January 2020, he became the first homegrown Sikkimese cricketer to claim a five-wicket haul in first-class cricket and later the first to reach 50 wickets for the state.He shone with the bat in the 2023-24 season with a maiden first-class century against Arunachal Pradesh, cementing his all-rounder status. Tamang also led Sikkim as captain that season, displaying strong leadership.

SICA hailed Tamang’s milestone, stating his overseas stint will boost his growth and highlight Sikkim cricket’s rising prominence. He is set to return in September for India’s domestic season.