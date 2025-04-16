HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Landmark UK Felling Club deal for Sikkim's Tamang

Landmark UK Felling Club deal for Sikkim's Tamang

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: April 16, 2025 09:47 IST

x

Palzor Tamang

IMAGE: Palzor Tamang is only the second Sikkimese cricketer to secure an overseas club deal after Nilesh Lamichaney, said Sikkim Cricket Association. Photograph: Sikkim Cricket Association/Instagram

In a landmark achievement for Sikkim cricket, all-rounder Palzor Tamang has signed a six-month contract with Felling Cricket Club in England.

He becomes only the second Sikkimese cricketer to secure an overseas club deal after Nilesh Lamichaney, said Sikkim Cricket Association (SICA).

Tamang, a key player for Sikkim’s senior men's team, has arrived in England and will play in various tournaments, including the prestigious ECB-affiliated North East Premier

League under the England and Wales Cricket Board's Premier League structure.

A skilled seam bowler and reliable lower-order batter, Tamang debuted in first-class cricket during the 2018-19 Indian domestic season.

In January 2020, he became the first homegrown Sikkimese cricketer to claim a five-wicket haul in first-class cricket and later the first to reach 50 wickets for the state.

He shone with the bat in the 2023-24 season with a maiden first-class century against Arunachal Pradesh, cementing his all-rounder status. Tamang also led Sikkim as captain that season, displaying strong leadership.

 

SICA hailed Tamang’s milestone, stating his overseas stint will boost his growth and highlight Sikkim cricket’s rising prominence. He is set to return in September for India’s domestic season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ecstatic Preity Goes On A Hugging Spree
Ecstatic Preity Goes On A Hugging Spree
4 Star Chahal Leads Mullanpur Miracle
4 Star Chahal Leads Mullanpur Miracle
My wife chills, I do all the cooking, reveals KKR star
My wife chills, I do all the cooking, reveals KKR star
Gavaskar To Give Kambli Rs 30,000 Monthly
Gavaskar To Give Kambli Rs 30,000 Monthly
SEE: Bumrah, Karun Make Peace With A Hug
SEE: Bumrah, Karun Make Peace With A Hug

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Outrageously Expensive Indian Paintings

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Mrunal keeps it cool and classy at the airport!1:17

Mrunal keeps it cool and classy at the airport!

PM meets devoted follower who took a 14-year vow without footwear1:22

PM meets devoted follower who took a 14-year vow without...

'Great example of cooperation': Margaret MacLeod on extradition of Tahawwur Rana9:27

'Great example of cooperation': Margaret MacLeod on...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD