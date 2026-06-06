Why Shubman Gill Is Prioritising Test And ODI Cricket

Discover why Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is strategically prioritising red-ball and 50-over cricket through the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, ensuring his peak performance for crucial ICC assignments despite his impressive IPL form.

IMAGE: With 9 Tests in the WTC cyle and over 30 ODIs before the World Cup, selectors expect Shubman Gill to stay fresh for alll assignments. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill has been advised by selectors to prioritise Test and ODI cricket until the 2027 World Cup.

This strategy aims to prevent burnout for the Indian captain amidst a packed international schedule.

Gill's strong IPL performance did not secure him a spot in recent T20 squads due to focus on longer formats.

He is slated to lead India in nine WTC Tests and play approximately 35 ODIs before the 2027 World Cup.

While currently out of T20 plans, Gill may return to contention for major T20 events post-2028.

The selection committee has asked Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill to prioritise red-ball and 50-over cricket through the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, despite a fine 2026 IPL, so that he remains fresh for big assignments ahead.

On Saturday, T20 squads were announced for the UK Tour and Asian Games and the stylish Indian Test skipper wasn't considered because he has two major ICC assignments on hand in a choc-a-bloc calendar.

Gill scored 732 runs in the just-concluded IPL at a healthy strike-rate of 163 plus -- his best over the seasons -- but with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the squad, it is difficult to slot in another quality top order batter.

Managing Player Workload For Peak Performance

"The selectors are concerned that there shoudn't be a burn-out case with Gill. The kind of calendar that the Indian cricket team has for next 18 months, it is virtually impossible to remain fresh if one plays three formats. Gill has to lead India in nine WTC Tests and also play around 35 odd ODIs before the start of 2027 World Cup," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI.

"The communication is clear that he needs to be fit for these two ICC assignments. Plus he will play the IPL where he leads Gujarat Titans," the source added.

Future Outlook For Gill In T20 Cricket

While Gill is not in the T20 scheme of things as of now, he is expected to bounce back into contention before the start of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"There is still a lot of time left for the two marquee T20 events in 2028. For Gill, the focus is on immediate future. Two years from now, no one knows which player will be in what kind of form and fitness. So this is the pla till 2027 ODI World Cup," he added.