HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Why Shubman Gill Is Prioritising Test And ODI Cricket

Why Shubman Gill Is Prioritising Test And ODI Cricket

By Kushan Sarkar
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 19:57 IST

x

Discover why Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is strategically prioritising red-ball and 50-over cricket through the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, ensuring his peak performance for crucial ICC assignments despite his impressive IPL form.

With 9 Tests in the WTC cyle and over 30 ODIs before the World Cup, selectors expect Shubman Gill to stay fresh for alll assignments

IMAGE: With 9 Tests in the WTC cyle and over 30 ODIs before the World Cup, selectors expect Shubman Gill to stay fresh for alll assignments. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Shubman Gill has been advised by selectors to prioritise Test and ODI cricket until the 2027 World Cup.
  • This strategy aims to prevent burnout for the Indian captain amidst a packed international schedule.
  • Gill's strong IPL performance did not secure him a spot in recent T20 squads due to focus on longer formats.
  • He is slated to lead India in nine WTC Tests and play approximately 35 ODIs before the 2027 World Cup.
  • While currently out of T20 plans, Gill may return to contention for major T20 events post-2028.

The selection committee has asked Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill to prioritise red-ball and 50-over cricket through the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle, despite a fine 2026 IPL, so that he remains fresh for big assignments ahead.

On Saturday, T20 squads were announced for the UK Tour and Asian Games and the stylish Indian Test skipper wasn't considered because he has two major ICC assignments on hand in a choc-a-bloc calendar.

Gill scored 732 runs in the just-concluded IPL at a healthy strike-rate of 163 plus -- his best over the seasons -- but with Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the squad, it is difficult to slot in another quality top order batter.

Managing Player Workload For Peak Performance

"The selectors are concerned that there shoudn't be a burn-out case with Gill. The kind of calendar that the Indian cricket team has for next 18 months, it is virtually impossible to remain fresh if one plays three formats. Gill has to lead India in nine WTC Tests and also play around 35 odd ODIs before the start of 2027 World Cup," a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI.

"The communication is clear that he needs to be fit for these two ICC assignments. Plus he will play the IPL where he leads Gujarat Titans," the source added.

 

Future Outlook For Gill In T20 Cricket

While Gill is not in the T20 scheme of things as of now, he is expected to bounce back into contention before the start of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics or the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"There is still a lot of time left for the two marquee T20 events in 2028. For Gill, the focus is on immediate future. Two years from now, no one knows which player will be in what kind of form and fitness. So this is the pla till 2027 ODI World Cup," he added.

Kushan Sarkar in Mullanpur
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Gill second-fastest Indian to 1,000 Test runs as skipper
Gill second-fastest Indian to 1,000 Test runs as skipper
How India dominated Afghanistan on hot day at Mullanpur
How India dominated Afghanistan on hot day at Mullanpur
Bumrah, Hardik rested as India focus on WTC, ODI WC
Bumrah, Hardik rested as India focus on WTC, ODI WC
'BCCI has found its poster boy'
'BCCI has found its poster boy'
How Gambhir's Backing Empowered Sai Sudharsan
How Gambhir's Backing Empowered Sai Sudharsan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar Pauses Speech Mid-Event To Answer Wife's Call0:41

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar Pauses Speech Mid-Event To Answer...

Malaika Turns Heads in a Stunning Blue Look0:33

Malaika Turns Heads in a Stunning Blue Look

Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Kochi, Streets Flooded1:27

Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc Across Kochi, Streets Flooded

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO