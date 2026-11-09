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Shubman Gill wishes fans Happy Diwali, eyes series win

By REDIFF CRICKET November 09, 2026 08:40 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian cricket captain Shubman Gill took to social media to extend heartfelt Diwali greetings to his fans, even as he leads the national team in a dominant 2-0 ODI series against New Zealand, with the next match set to seal the series.

Shubman Gill extends Diwali greetings

IMAGE: Shubman Gill extends Diwali greetings. Photograph: Shubman Gill/X

Key Points

  • Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill wished fans a Happy Diwali on social media.
  • Gill's message conveyed wishes for peace, happiness, and good health to families.
  • He is currently leading the Indian side in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand.
  • India holds a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.
  • The team aims to seal the series in the upcoming match at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Tuesday.
 

India’s Test and ODI cricket teams’ captain Shubman Gill took to social media on Sunday to wish his fans and followers on the occasion of Diwali. In a post on X, Gill extended Diwali greetings to fans, wishing them and their families peace, happiness and good health. ‘May this Diwali bring peace, happiness and good health to you and your families. Happy Diwali!’

India's Dominant ODI Performance

Gill is currently leading the Indian side in the ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand. India lead the series 2-0 and will look to seal it when they face off against the Kiwis at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday.

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