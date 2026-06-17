Was eyeing double hundred, Shubman Gill reveals after leading India to ODI series victory

Discover how India captain Shubman Gill's ambitious batting strategy, including aiming for a double century and finishing matches, led India to a dominant series victory against Afghanistan despite challenging conditions.

IMAGE: Shbuman Gill celebrates his century against Afghanistan in the second ODI in Lucknow on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill aimed for a double century in the second ODI against Afghanistan, scoring a masterful 154.

Gill's pre-series target was to bat for 40-45 overs and finish matches, converting starts into big scores.

India secured a dominant 170-run victory over Afghanistan in the second ODI, sealing the series.

Players, including Gill, battled intense heat and cramps during the demanding match conditions.

Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi admitted bowling struggles, while Indian pacers like Arshdeep Singh impressed.

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India opener and captain Shubman Gill on Wednesday revealed that he was eying for a double hundred in the second ODI against Afghanistan as he set a pre-series target of batting at least 40 overs and finish matches.

Gill battled intense heat and cramps to produce a masterful 154, while the increasingly confident Ishan Kishan scored a statement century as India recorded a dominant 170-run win over Afghanistan in the second ODI to seal the series.

"Yes, I was, but I knew that I'll have to keep hitting my shots, keep 430, 440, 450 in mind," Gill said at the post-match presentation when asked if he was eyeing a double hundred.

"Honestly, in a pretty good space. The ball is going exactly where I want it to go and I'm feeling very confident from the first ball. Even in this match, in the series actually, I had a target for myself that I want to be there, finish matches and bat till 40-45 overs and build that habit, whenever I get a start, I want to convert those into big ones."

Gill's Post-Match Reflections On His Innings

On his dismissal for 154 off 110 balls, studded with 22 balls and two sixes, Gill, who was also adjudged player of the match, said, "Yes, I actually think I middled it (reverse sweep) too well that it went to deep covers."

The conditions were very demanding through out the game with several players struggling with cramps while Gill also batted with an ice collar. In fact, the Indian skipper didn't return to the field once he got out.

"A little sore, got a lot of cramps when I went out, but it was really hot and batted for almost 40-45 overs, so the body was getting a lot of cramps in different areas of the body, but it's much better now," Gill said.

The India captain did not think it was a good toss to lose because "the wicket was pretty much similar." "If you would have gotten a target of 310-320, it would have been a good chase for us and it would have been a good kind of pressure on our batting group."

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Team Performance And Opposition Challenges

On the debutants in his team, Gill said, "I think they're all in very good space. The way our fast bowlers are bowling in this heat, on these wickets, it's not easy to keep hitting the deck, keep hitting those areas consistently with that pace. So very happy with that."

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi admitted that his bowling attack struggled. "You can't put all things on toss. Our bowling wasn't good. We gave them momentum in the first 20 overs. It was hot, but at the same time, you have to bowl well. "We didn't win today. Hope we learn from this. Rahmat and Gurbaz are positives but we need to be up to the mark in bowling. It's been a tough series, hope we do well in Chennai.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh felt good to see new faces stepping up and taking wickets. "I'm enjoying what happens on and off the field and ensuring not having regrets of not putting 100%," said Singh who returned with figures of 3/45.

Asked if he knew he was on a hat-trick during the match, he said, "No idea I was on a hat-trick, so there was no chat. Now I regret it. "Gurnoor and Prince are confident. They're ready to go and hungry for success and take wickets for fun."

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