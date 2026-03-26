Shubman Gill dismisses pressure to prove himself in IPL 2026 after World Cup omission

Despite being dropped from the Indian T20 World Cup team, Shubman Gill remains confident and focused on maintaining his consistent performance with the Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL season.

IMAGE: With 650 runs from 15 matches, Shubman Gill finished sixth on the batting charts in IPL 2025. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points Shubman Gill says he doesn't need to prove himself in the IPL after being dropped from the Indian T20 World Cup squad.

Gill highlights his consistent run-scoring record in the IPL over the past four seasons.

Gill emphasises the importance of team consistency for Gujarat Titans to win another IPL trophy.

Gujarat Titans won the IPL in their debut season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya's captaincy; Gill took over in 2024.

Shubman Gill on Thursday said he has nothing to prove in the upcoming IPL after being dropped from the Indian team leading into the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Gill was the India vice-captain in the shortest format but was dropped to accommodate Sanju Samson in the top-order. India went on to win a record third title.

Gill captains the Indian Test and ODI teams besides leading Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

"Not at all, sir. I think if you look at the past three or four seasons, I think I have the most runs in IPL. So I don't think I don't have anything to prove in this season particularly.

"And the four years that I've played for this team, I think we have done decently well as a team. And I think I've done decently well as a batsman. So I don't think I need to prove to anyone, my worth," said Gill in the pre-season conference here when asked if he had a point to prove after the World Cup snub.

Gill stresses consistency

Gill is a prolific scorer in the IPL. He amassed 650 runs last season, 426 runs the year before and 890 runs in 2023.

"I think I need to do what I've been doing for the past four years. And as a team we need to be consistent, which I think we have been. If we continue doing that sooner or later, I think we will win that trophy once more," said Gill.

Gujarat Titans had won the IPL on debut in 2022 when Hardik Pandya was in charge. Gill took over from Pandya ahead of 2024 season.