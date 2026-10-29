Gill Wears 'Temple' For Training

Shubman Gill has been spotted wearing 'Temple', an innovative health-tech wearable designed to offer elite athletes deep insights into stress, recovery and performance by tracking cerebral blood flow.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill wearing the 'Temple' device during the Indian team's training session at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday, October 29, 2026. All Photographs: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill was seen wearing the 'Temple' health-tech wearable device during a team training session in Auckland.

The 'Temple' device, founded by Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, is worn on the forehead and tracks changes in cerebral blood flow.

It provides insights into physiological factors like stress, exercise, and recovery, and monitors physical and cognitive recovery scores.

The device attaches to the skin with medical-grade adhesive stickers and also detects movement, posture, and chewing.

Shubman Gill was spotted wearing the health-tech wearable device 'Temple' during the Indian team's training session in Eden Park, Auckland, on Thursday.

The tiny wearable device, strapped to the right side of Gill's forehead, immediately caught everyone's attention.

Understanding the 'Temple' Wearable

'Temple', founded by Zomato's Deepinder Goyal, will be available for customer pre-orders from November 1, 2026.

The 'Temple' is a unique tracking device worn on the forehead, which tracks changes in cerebral blood flow using advanced sensing technology, helping the users get deeper insights into physiological factors such as stress, exercise and recovery.

It attaches directly to the skin with single-use, medical-grade adhesive stickers and continuously tracks changes in brain blood volume and flow.

It also monitors physical and cognitive recovery scores, movement, posture, and even detects chewing while eating.

'At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes,' Goyal had posted on X.

' A device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet.'