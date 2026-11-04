Indian Cricket Stars Meet Rugby Icon Keven Mealamu Ahead of ODI Series

Indian cricket stars Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma received personalised jerseys from All Blacks rugby legend Keven Mealamu, symbolising respect and energy, ahead of their first ODI match against New Zealand.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill with former All Blacks player Keven Mealamu ahead of the 1st ODI at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Indian cricketers Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma met rugby legend Keven Mealamu before the first ODI against New Zealand.

Mealamu, a highly-capped All Blacks player and two-time Rugby World Cup winner, presented the Indian trio with personalised jerseys.

The gesture symbolised 'Mana', a Maori concept of sharing respect and energy, as explained by Mealamu.

A traditional Maori chant also featured in the pre-match festivities, enhancing the cultural exchange.

India is currently playing a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, followed by a two-Test series.

India captain Shubman Gill and batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma met rugby legend Keven Mealamu before the start of the first ODI against New Zealand here on Wednesday and were presented with personalised jerseys by the All Blacks great.

A Sporting Exchange

Mealamu, who made 132 appearances for New Zealand's national rugby team, is among the most-capped players in All Blacks history and also captained the side. A key member of the squads that won the Rugby World Cup in 2011 and 2015, Mealamu presented the Indian trio with the special jerseys before the start of the match.

"I just wanted to say it's an honour having you here. And I know you must have a million jerseys, but it's our opportunity to share the 'Mana'. 'Mana' in our language means sharing the respect, but also to share the energy with you," said Mealamu, in a short video posted by the BCCI on 'X'.

Pre-Match Festivities

A traditional Maori chant, performed by cultural exponents, added to the pre-match festivities as the Indian and New Zealand players were escorted into the stadium.

"A special moment before the start of play. Captain @ShubmanGill, @imVkohli, and @ImRo45 meet with the legendary Keven Mealamu, a titan of New Zealand rugby and are presented with personalized rugby jerseys," the BCCI wrote on X, sharing pictures of the meeting.