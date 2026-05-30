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Home  » Cricket » Gill, Suryakumar excluded; Sooryavanshi in 30-man list for Asian Games

Gill, Suryakumar excluded; Sooryavanshi in 30-man list for Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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May 30, 2026 15:52 IST

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BCCI will need to select two separate T20 teams as India's home white-ball series against the West Indies overlaps partly with the Asian Games.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has not been included in the 30-man list sent by BCCI to the Indian Olympic Association for the Asian Games for the Asian Games later this year. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill have not been included in the initial squad for the Asian Games.
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in the 30-member longlist for the Asian Games.
  • BCCI will select two separate T20 teams due to overlapping schedules with the West Indies series.
  • Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma are potential captaincy candidates for the Asian Games.

India's current T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav, along with Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, are the two prominent names missing, while teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been inducted into the 30-strong longlist of men's probables that the BCCI has submitted to the Indian Olympic Association for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya from September 19 to October 4.

It has been pre-decided that the BCCI will need to select two separate T20 teams as India's home white-ball series against the West Indies overlaps partly with the quadrennial extravaganza.

 

The West Indies series comprises eight white-ball games -- three ODIs and five T20Is -- between September 27 to October 17. Since Gill is expected to lead the team in ODIs, he hasn't been picked for the Asian Games.

While some players are common in both ODIs and T20Is, men's cricket event at the Asian Games will take place between September 24 to October 3, forcing the selectors to create a bigger pool to pick two teams.

Suryakumar Yadav's Future Prospects

It is understood that Suryakumar is no longer in the larger scheme of things as far as 2028 Olympic Games and the next T20 World Cup is concerned, and his name not featuring in the Asian Games longlist is a no-brainer.

The captaincy candidates in that Asian Games list would be Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma.

Will Bumrah Play In Asian Games?

The list of bowlers has Jasprit Bumrah's name in it although ODIs could be his priority at that point in time taking the 2027 World Cup into account.

Harshit Rana is expected to be fit by then and has been kept in the long-list along with Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.

Among spinners, the frontline slow bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Harsh Dubey have made it to the list, but only two of the four are expected to be picked. The other two will play the Windies series.

Surprisingly, the only prominent non-performer to make the list is gold medal-winning skipper from the Hangzhou edition -- Ruturaj Gaikwad.

BCCI's 30-man list sent to IOA:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Ayush Badoni, , Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Vipraj Nigam Nigam, Harshit Rana, Yash Thakur, Washington Sundar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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