Shubman Gill Shares Birthday Moments With Family

Shubman Gill celebrated his 27th birthday with his family, reflecting on a remarkable rise from Fazilka to becoming one of India's leading batters.

IMAGE: Birthday boy Shubman Gill with mother Kirat Gill and father Lakhwinder Singh Gill. Photographs: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Key Points Shubman Gill celebrated his 27th birthday with his parents and other family members, thanking fans for their wishes in an Instagram post.

From Fazilka to the international stage, Gill has emerged as a key figure in Indian cricket while developing an identity beyond comparisons with Virat Kohli.

Gill's strong record across formats, including 3,043 Test runs and 3,379 ODI runs, underlines his status as one of India's leading batters.

India Test and ODI Captain Shubman Gill celebrated his 27th birthday with his family on Wednesday, sharing pictures and videos from the celebrations on Instagram.

Gill posted videos of himself cutting a birthday cake with his parents Kirat Gill and Lakhwinder Singh Gill, grandparents and sister Shahneel Gill.

'Grateful. Always. Thank you for all the love and wishes,' Gill wrote.

Gill Carves Out His Own Batting Identity

Often seen as the heir to batting great Virat Kohli, Gill has built a style of his own while displaying the elegance of his cover and straight drives.

Impressive Numbers Across Formats

His numbers underline that rise.

In 43 Tests, Gill has scored 3,043 runs at an average of 43.47, with 11 centuries and nine fifties.

His ODI record is even more impressive. He has made 3,379 runs in 67 matches at an average of 60.33, including nine centuries and 20 fifties. His highest score is 208.

In T20Is, Gill has scored 869 runs in 36 matches at a strike rate of 138.59, including a century.

He has also been a prolific IPL performer, scoring 4,598 runs in 134 matches at an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 142.08. His IPL tally includes five centuries and 32 fifties, with a best of 129.

With leadership responsibility now added to his batting credentials, Gill enters his late twenties as one of the central figures in India's cricketing future.