Shubman Gill sets sights on 2027 ODI World Cup win after near miss in 2023

'We felt like we were so close last time when we were here in (the final) in India. To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it's going to be a great opportunity for us.'



IMAGE: Team India, captained by Shubman Gill, will be looking to go one step further at the next ODI World Cup co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October-November 2027. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill identifies winning the 2027 World Cup as the Indian team's primary objective after their near victory in 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav wishes to replay and win the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

India's 2024 T20 World Cup win sparked a series of ICC title victories across different Indian teams.

Suryakumar credits Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir for fostering a supportive environment for players.

Harmanpreet Kaur reveals that giving Jemimah Rodrigues a break led to a match-winning performance in the World Cup semifinal.

India's ODI skipper, Shubman Gill, said on Sunday that winning the 2027 World Cup is the ultimate goal for his team, especially after coming so close to lifting the trophy in the last edition of the 50-over event.

Despite their incredible 10-match winning streak, India lost in the final against Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"Definitely, it does. That is the ultimate goal," Gill said on Star Sports during the BCCI Naman Awards when asked if he thinks about the next ODI World Cup.

"We felt like we were so close last time when we were here in (the final) in India. To be able to get another crack at it in South Africa, it's going to be a great opportunity for us."

"Winning a World Cup in any format for the country is the ultimate goal so obviously, that is something that sometimes runs in my mind," Gill said.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, said if there was a game that he would want to replay was the 2023 ODI World Cup final, and win it.

"Definitely, (the) 2023 World Cup final at Ahmedabad. (I would) love to replay that and win it," he said.

The spark that India needed

T20I skipper Suryakumar said India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph acted as a spark, leading to various Indian teams across genders and age groups winning ICC titles in recent years.

"I think we just needed that one spark, or one step, which we actually crossed in 2024 and post that 2025 Champions Trophy, then (the) women's team winning that ODI World Cup back in 2025 and then (in) 2026," he said.

"That one step was important, that taste was important for everyone to understand what it takes to win an ICC trophy. Now, there is no looking back. If this wonderful thing has started, let's try and collect as many (trophies) as possible," Suryakumar said.

Suryakumar said India will be looking to make a hat-trick of T20 World Cup wins along with the Olympic gold in 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"It's a great thing that a big event is happening and cricket is getting an entry into that," he said.

"There are two events in that year - there is a T20 World Cup as well, that time, (and) Olympics as well. So, why not? If you have done two in a row, why not three in a row in T20s and definitely the Olympic gold," Suryakumar said.

Trust and belief in players

Suryakumar credited both Rahul Dravid, the former head coach, and the incumbent Gautam Gambhir for instilling the habit of backing the players.

"From where we left in 2024 under Rahul sir, we knew that we need to show a lot of trust (and) belief in the players. Sometimes in sport, you won't be seeing good things happening around, there will be lots of ups and downs," Suryakumar said.

"You have to show a lot of trust in players, belief in them and that's what we wanted to do when we started that new cycle for 2026 T20 World Cup."

"Till the (2026) T20 World Cup came, we tried to make as less changes as we could. When you come into a big tournament like this, it's really important to stand by the players who have done really well for you in the last two years."

He continued, "We always knew that if we have created - as Gauti bhai (Gambhir) always says, that we've created a super team, we've picked a super team, so let's stick to them."

Jemimah's epic knock

India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said giving a break to Jemimah Rodrigues proved to be a masterstroke as she played the innings of her life in the World Cup semifinal against Australia.

"Amol (Muzumdar) sir and I had a very good discussion that sometimes that small break can always give you a lot of confidence. I was still in a little bit of doubt whether we should give her rest or not but sir was very much clear," she recalled.

"That little break gave her a lot of confidence because sometimes as a batter we over think. That break gave her time to think what she needs to do," Harmanpreet said.