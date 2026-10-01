Shubman Gill reveals the plan that turned pressure into a record win

India achieved a historic victory by chasing down a formidable 406-run target against West Indies in the second ODI, showcasing exceptional batting prowess from Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma shared a 255-run stand for the opening wicket in the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India successfully chased a record 406-run target against West Indies in the second ODI.

Shubman Gill revealed India's strategy to manage pressure by aiming for 240 runs by the 25-over mark.

Rohit Sharma scored his 35th ODI century, forming a crucial partnership with Gill that sealed the game.

Gill acknowledged the challenging conditions and the bowlers' efforts to restrict West Indies to under 430.

The Indian captain hinted at potential team changes to give opportunities to other players in the series.

Shubman Gill on Wednesday admitted India initially felt the pressure of chasing a 400-plus target in the second ODI against the West Indies but their worries were allayed once they scored around 240 by the halfway mark of their innings.

The West Indies piled 405 for seven in 50 overs, but India overhauled the steep target in 43.3 overs.

"Great game. At the half-time, 400 on the board, there was a bit of pressure. No matter the pitch or ground, chasing 400 is not easy. I am very proud of that performance and happy to stay unbeaten till the end," said Gill during the post-match presentation.

India's Strategic Chase

"First we had a target in the Powerplay (10 overs) that if we get to 75-80 runs without losing wickets, it was good. We knew once the ball got a little old it would be good to bat on.

"I thought if were around 200-210 around the 25-mark over, we would be good but we were around 230-240. And after that the pressure was never on us, it was on them."

Gill said the bowlers, though went for runs the earlier part, pulled things back in the business end of Windies innings.

"I thought initially we didn't bowl that well in the powerplay, similar to the first game. They batted with a lot of freedom and batted quite well.

"At one time it looked like they might even get 420-430, so to be able to pull the game (back) even by 20-30 runs was a bonus at the back end," he said.

• Gill Creates World Record, Blasts Fastest ODI Double Ton

Challenging Conditions and Team Strategy

Gill said the conditions were tough.

"I think every part of my body is cramping right now. It was very hot in the afternoon. When it was 13 overs, it felt like we had fielded for 25 overs, the way they were batting."

The skipper said the management might field some of the players who did not have a chance to bat or bowl so far in the series.

"Yeah, maybe. We ideally would want to give players who haven't had a chance a chance and we'll see what combination suits us."

Rohit Sharma's Milestone Hundred

Rohit Sharma, who made his 35th ODI hundred, celebrated the moment with a little hop and a war cry.

While the social media was busy attributing inner meanings to it, Rohit remained silent.

"I'll keep that celebration for myself. Some things are just meant to be with you and it's not to be shared. So that was for me," he said.

However, Hitman gave a small peak.

"He (Ravindra Jadeja) wanted me to slide and jump and celebrate but after fifty overs of fielding and batting so much, I was never going to do that."

Key Partnership and Batting Prowess

Rohit also spoke about his massive partnership with Gill.

"The wicket was good, and we just wanted to continue batting. We were not thinking about the scoreboard. We were trying to play (as per) the merit of the ball. We were trying to stitch a partnership. Gill was fantastic on the other end. He was in control of his batting.

"To see him stay not out was fantastic to see as well. It comes down to concentration. You have to keep telling yourself to not throw it away. I wanted to use my experience.

"We knew the pitch was good and we needed big runs from the top order and that's exactly what happened, and we had a very good partnership at the top and it pretty much sealed the game for us," he added.