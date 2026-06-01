Shubman Gill reveals why GT fell short in IPL 2026 final

'If we'd have gotten 180-190, it'd have been a good match'

'We lost early wickets and never got momentum'

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill with the runners up trophy. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Shubman Gill blames early wickets for Gujarat Titans' IPL final loss.

Gujarat Titans failed to gain momentum after losing top-order batsmen early.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten innings secured Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory.

Gujarat Titans' bowling effort was a positive aspect despite the defeat.

Gujarat Titans conceded too many runs in the powerplay, hindering their comeback.

A distraught Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admitted that early wickets didn't allow his side to get any momentum as a total of 180 to 190 would have given them a chance to fight against a rampaging Royal Challengers Bengaluru who beat them handsomely with two overs to spare in the IPL final on Sunday.

The top three of skipper Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler failed to cross the 20-run mark and lack of quality in the middle-order was visible as GT managed only 155 for 8. It was Virat Kohli's unbeaten 75 that ensured RCB's win in just 18 overs.

Gill's Assessment of the Game

"If we'd have gotten 180-190, it'd have been a good match. Maybe a little two-paced but not too much. There's some early movement for pacers. We lost early wickets and never got momentum," a dejected Gill said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Powerplay Struggles

Even while defending, GT were hammered for 62 well inside the Powerplay by Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer, which literally ended their hopes of a comeback.

"We felt we'll be in the game if we took 1-2 in the powerplay. We gave 15-20 too many, they got away in the powerplay."

Positives Despite the Loss

On what stood out for the GT skipper in their final appearance, he spoke about the bowling effort that ensured that they won nine games in the group league stage despite losing the first two.

"We were one of the best bowling sides. We came back strong after losing the first two games. Kept challenging and improving ourselves. Very happy overall. Yes, we couldn't get over the line but even if we had won the trophy, there would be things to improve."