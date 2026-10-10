Shubman Gill set to miss Punjab's Ranji Trophy season opener against Assam

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is set to miss Punjab's initial Ranji Trophy fixture, raising questions about his domestic season participation and preparation for upcoming international tours.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is expected to feature in Punjab's second Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shubman Gill, India's Test and ODI captain, will miss Punjab's opening Ranji Trophy match against Assam in New Chandigarh.

Gill's potential return is for Punjab's second Ranji match against Chhattisgarh, scheduled from October 18 to 21.

The national selection committee has mandated available international players, including Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, to play at least one Ranji Trophy match.

Gill is expected to use the Ranji fixture to get some game time before travelling to New Zealand for ODIs ahead of Tests.

India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill will miss Punjab's opening Ranji Trophy match against Assam in New Chandigarh, with the possibility of turning out in the team's second game against Chhattisgarh starting Sunday.

Punjab will be led by former India U-19 captain Uday Saharan in the match against Assam.

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International Players in Ranji

The national selection committee has asked available international players to feature in at least one Ranji Trophy match.

Accordingly, Ravindra Jadeja is turning out for Saurashtra, K L Rahul for Karnataka, Gurnoor Brar for Punjab and Akash Deep for Bengal.

There is no official word on the reason for Gill's absence from Punjab's opening fixture.

However, he could feature in the second match against Chhattisgarh, scheduled from October 18 to 21.

Gill is not part of the India A squad and could use the Ranji fixture to get some game time before travelling to New Zealand, where he is expected to feature in the first three ODIs to prepare for the Tests.