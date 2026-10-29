Shubman Gill Practices With India's T20 Team In New Zealand

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Abhishek Sharma during the Indian team's nets session at Eden Park in Auckland on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill has not been picked for India's T20 team despite his good showing with the bat in IPL 2026.

Gill will lead India in the upcoming ODI and Test series in New Zealand.

He boasts of a superb record in 50-overs cricket, with 3713 runs in 70 matches, averaging 64.01.

Shubman Gill touched down in Auckland on Thursday and immediately got down to business by taking part in the Indian T20 team's training session in Auckland.



Gill will captain the Indian ODI and Test teams in the upcoming series in New Zealand.

IMAGE: Gill with Coach Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: BCCI

The five-match ODI series will begin at Auckland from November 4 while the two-Test series kicks off in Wellington from November 19.



India have already sealed the five-match T20I series 3-0.

IMAGE: Gill bats in the nets. Photograph: BCCI

Gill, who has enjoyed a few weeks away from cricket, was part of India's nets session at Eden Park on eve of the fourth T20I against New Zealand.



He spent a lot of time chatting with Punjab team-mate Abhishek Sharma as they both practiced together in the nets.

Why Is Gill Not In India's T20 Team?

IMAGE: Gill, who sported the fitness-tracking device called 'temple' on his forehead, with Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Such is the depth of riches in Indian cricket that Gill, despite boasting of a good record in T20Is and the IPL, finds himself out of contention in India's T20 team. He last featured in a T20 International in December last year against South Africa in Dharamsala.



In IPL 2026, Gill amassed 732 runs in 16 games for Gujarat Titans, at a strike rate of 163.02 with a century and six fifties.

He has fallen way down in the pecking order, with Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi the three preferred choices openers for the Indian T20 team.



It could also be down to the fact that BCCI is carefully managing Gill's workload, with the 27 year old set to lead India in next year's 2027 ODI World Cup and also in the two important Test series scheduled against New Zealand and Australia.

One of the leading batters in the world in ODIs, Gill will be keen to assert himself in the five-match series against New Zealand.

He boasts of a superb record in 50-overs cricket, with 3,713 runs in 70 matches, averaging 64.01 at a strike rate of 103.31, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties.