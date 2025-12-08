HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shubman Gill opens up about recovery from neck injury

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
December 08, 2025 16:54 IST

Shubman Gill training at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

IMAGE: Shubman Gill training at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI/X

Having recovered from a nasty neck injury, Shubman Gill is feeling good ahead of his comeback in the T20 International series against South Africa after undergoing extensive rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The CoE cleared Gill to play in the five-match series against beginning in Cuttack on Tuesday.

 

India's Test and ODI captain had injured his neck while playing a sweep shot in the first Test against South Africa last month, forcing him to miss the second Test in Guwahati and the subsequent ODI series.

The T20 vice-captain would be looking for some strong performances against the Proteas.

"I'm feeling much better. I think the day that I came here, from that day till today, I've had quite a bit of skill sessions and some training sessions. So, I feel much, much better," Gill told bcci.tv.

 

SEE: Shubman Gill on his recovery and being all prepped for the upcoming T20I series vs the Proteas. VIDEO: BCCI.tv

The BCCI also shared visuals of Gill's training and rehabilitation under the supervision of strength and conditioning coach S Rajnikanth.

Gill was also seen shadow practising the sweep shot in the video.

Having spent considerable time at the National Cricket Academy in his formative years, Gill spoke fondly about his times at the facility that has been now converted into a sprawling CoE in the city outskirts.

"Growing up playing under-14, under-16, you know, it used to be a thing among us where we used to be like someone has been to the NCA and come back," he said.

"When you're coming here, you know, you're kind of cream of the crop. So, you know, you have the skillset to be able to reach to the next level and making use of the facility where you know that how I can go to the next level physically or how I can go to the next level mentally," said Gill.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
