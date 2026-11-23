India failed to convert a massive first-innings lead into victory against New Zealand. Captain Shubman Gill reveals why he decided against pushing for a final-day breakthrough.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill takes the review to overturn the on-field umpire's decision and have Tom Blundell caught behind on Day 5 of the 1st Test at Wellington. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India declared at a record 702 for nine, securing a 352-run first-innings lead.

The match ended in a draw with the hosts at 239 for five in their second innings.

Shubman Gill attributed the draw decision to fast bowler fatigue and the need to keep them fresh for the next match.

Gill acknowledged the challenge of taking 10 wickets on a flat pitch, despite creating some chances.

The draw is a setback for India's World Test Championship aspirations, as they remain fourth in the standings.

India piled up a record 702 for nine declared after bowling out the hosts for 368, taking a massive 352-run first-innings lead. But the visitors failed to force a win as the hosts dug in to finish at 239 for five in their second innings.

Reasons Behind the Draw

"If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe," Gill said when asked about the decision to agree to a draw with an hour's play remaining in the day.

Gill said his fast bowlers were running out of steam after putting in a long shift.

"Fast bowlers were tired. They had bowled almost 50 overs in the match. And also keeping in mind that there's a quick turnaround, with the next match in only three days and travel tomorrow, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. I didn't really think having another five to 10 overs would have helped that much," he said.

Pitch Conditions and Team Effort

Gill felt his side had put up a decent effort in the field despite the difficulty of taking 10 wickets on a flat surface.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge to get 10 wickets on that pitch. But we had our chances, a couple of chances here and there. So, I think we had a decent day in the field," he said.

Impact on World Test Championship

The draw is a setback to India's push for a top-two finish in the World Test Championship, as they remain fourth in the standings. New Zealand dropped to third behind reigning champions South Africa and Australia.