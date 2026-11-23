India failed to convert a massive first-innings lead into victory against New Zealand. Captain Shubman Gill reveals why he decided against pushing for a final-day breakthrough.
Key Points
- India declared at a record 702 for nine, securing a 352-run first-innings lead.
- The match ended in a draw with the hosts at 239 for five in their second innings.
- Shubman Gill attributed the draw decision to fast bowler fatigue and the need to keep them fresh for the next match.
- Gill acknowledged the challenge of taking 10 wickets on a flat pitch, despite creating some chances.
- The draw is a setback for India's World Test Championship aspirations, as they remain fourth in the standings.
India piled up a record 702 for nine declared after bowling out the hosts for 368, taking a massive 352-run first-innings lead. But the visitors failed to force a win as the hosts dug in to finish at 239 for five in their second innings.
Reasons Behind the Draw
"If there was a little bit more in the wicket, maybe," Gill said when asked about the decision to agree to a draw with an hour's play remaining in the day.
Gill said his fast bowlers were running out of steam after putting in a long shift.
"Fast bowlers were tired. They had bowled almost 50 overs in the match. And also keeping in mind that there's a quick turnaround, with the next match in only three days and travel tomorrow, we wanted to keep all our bowlers fresh. I didn't really think having another five to 10 overs would have helped that much," he said.
Pitch Conditions and Team Effort
Gill felt his side had put up a decent effort in the field despite the difficulty of taking 10 wickets on a flat surface.
"We knew it was going to be a challenge to get 10 wickets on that pitch. But we had our chances, a couple of chances here and there. So, I think we had a decent day in the field," he said.
Impact on World Test Championship
The draw is a setback to India's push for a top-two finish in the World Test Championship, as they remain fourth in the standings. New Zealand dropped to third behind reigning champions South Africa and Australia.