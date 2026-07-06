Shubman Gill's Memorable First F1 Experience At Silverstone





India's batting star Shubman Gill had a memorable first experience of Formula 1 as he attended Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.



The India ODI and Test captain is currently enjoying a short break before linking up with the Indian team for the upcoming three-match ODI series in England, starting on July 14, 2026.





Gill interacted with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who showed him around the paddock at the iconic F1 venue.

Key Points Shubman Gill enjoyed his first Formula One race during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.

Gill will lead Indian team in the upcoming three-match ODI series in England, starting on July 14, 2026.

Gill interacted with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli -- the current leader in the F1 standings.

'A first Formula 1 experience to remember. @shubmangill took in the atmosphere of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, experiencing one of the most iconic weekends on the Formula 1 calendar,' said F1 Paddock Club on Instagram.





Gill also met met British actor Damson Idris and legendary athlete Mo Farah, while interacting with the fans at the race.