Shubman Gill's Memorable First F1 Experience At Silverstone

India's batting star Shubman Gill had a memorable first experience of Formula 1 as he attended Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The India ODI and Test captain is currently enjoying a short break before linking up with the Indian team for the upcoming three-match ODI series in England, starting on July 14, 2026.
Gill interacted with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, who showed him around the paddock at the iconic F1 venue.
Key Points
- Shubman Gill enjoyed his first Formula One race during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday.
- Gill will lead Indian team in the upcoming three-match ODI series in England, starting on July 14, 2026.
- Gill interacted with Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli -- the current leader in the F1 standings.
'A first Formula 1 experience to remember. @shubmangill took in the atmosphere of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, experiencing one of the most iconic weekends on the Formula 1 calendar,' said F1 Paddock Club on Instagram.
Gill also met met British actor Damson Idris and legendary athlete Mo Farah, while interacting with the fans at the race.