Shubman Gill Meets Sundar Pichai During Google India Visit

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares selfie with Shubman Gill during India visit, attends AI Summit as Gujarat Titans begin IPL 2026 preparations.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Sundar Pichai in a selfie with Google India employees in Gurugram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunday Pichai/Instagram

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a special moment as he connected with colleagues during his recent visit to Google India's Gurugram office, during which cricket Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill was also present.

Taking to Instagram, the Google CEO wrote, 'My favourite part of travelling anywhere is spending time with Googlers around the world. Even more true when Shubman Gill is there too. Google India, thank you for having me.'

Pichai had participated in the India AI Impact Summit that began in the national capital on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans have begun their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 preparations in full swing with a pre-season camp at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara, featuring captain Gill and company. Last season's top-scorer B Sai Sudharsan is also among the players participating in the camp. In IPL 2025, Sudharsan had 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21.

Meanwhile Pichai, on Friday, highlighted the importance of tech partnership between India and the US and congratulated the countries, as India is set to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative focused on making sure that the supply chains are safe and secure and encourages greater commercial partnerships across key technologies.