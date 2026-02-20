HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Shubman Gill Meets Sundar Pichai During Google India Visit

Shubman Gill Meets Sundar Pichai During Google India Visit

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2026 22:35 IST

x

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shares selfie with Shubman Gill during India visit, attends AI Summit as Gujarat Titans begin IPL 2026 preparations.

Shubman Gill and Sundar Pichai in a selfie with Google India employees in New Delhi on Friday

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Sundar Pichai in a selfie with Google India employees in Gurugram. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunday Pichai/Instagram

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a special moment as he connected with colleagues during his recent visit to Google India's Gurugram office, during which cricket Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill was also present.

 

Taking to Instagram, the Google CEO wrote, 'My favourite part of travelling anywhere is spending time with Googlers around the world. Even more true when Shubman Gill is there too. Google India, thank you for having me.'

Pichai had participated in the India AI Impact Summit that began in the national capital on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans have begun their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 preparations in full swing with a pre-season camp at Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Nathdwara, featuring captain Gill and company. Last season's top-scorer B Sai Sudharsan is also among the players participating in the camp. In IPL 2025, Sudharsan had 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21. 

Meanwhile Pichai, on Friday, highlighted the importance of tech partnership between India and the US and congratulated the countries, as India is set to join the US-led Pax Silica initiative focused on making sure that the supply chains are safe and secure and encourages greater commercial partnerships across key technologies.

Shubman Gill with Sundar Pichai

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce
Indian Cricketer Chahar announces divorce
Morkel Defends 'Tacky' Wankhede, Motera Pitches
Morkel Defends 'Tacky' Wankhede, Motera Pitches
Morkel Backs India To Crack Spin Code
Morkel Backs India To Crack Spin Code
Morkel Backs Abhishek Despite T20 WC Struggles
Morkel Backs Abhishek Despite T20 WC Struggles
Game-Changer: AI System To Transform Indian Sports
Game-Changer: AI System To Transform Indian Sports

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

'Panchayat' Actress Sanvikaa Dazzles at 'Kennedy' screening1:05

'Panchayat' Actress Sanvikaa Dazzles at 'Kennedy' screening

Tara Sutaria Turns Up the Heat With Her Boldest Look Yet!0:57

Tara Sutaria Turns Up the Heat With Her Boldest Look Yet!

WATCH: UN Chief Meets India's Youngest AI Prodigy Raul John Aju2:48

WATCH: UN Chief Meets India's Youngest AI Prodigy Raul...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO