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India to play two Tests in Sri Lanka in August

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian July 02, 2026 18:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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IMAGE: The last time India toured Sri Lanka for a Test series was in 2017 when they had won 3-0. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • The two-Test series is part of the World Test Championship.
  • India will also tour New Zealand this year for a two-match Test series in November-December.
  • India are fifth in the current WTC standings.

India's two-Test series against hosts Sri Lanka will be played in Galle and Colombo from August 15 to 27, Sri Lanka Cricket announced on Thursday.

The series is part of the World Test Championship. The first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15, while the second will be at the SSC from August 23,

read a statement from Sri Lanka Cricket.

India, who have made two finals but never won the WTC title, are currently fifth in the standings, while Sri Lanka are sixth.

India will also tour New Zealand this year for a two-match Test series in November-December.

India had begun the Shubman Gill captaincy era with a commendable 2-2 draw in England before winning the home series against the West Indies.

However, the mighty hosts were whitewashed by South Africa at home last year, raising serious questions over the batters' ability to play spin.

 

The Sri Lankan spinners in their own backyard will provide another stiff challenge to the Indian batters.

The last time India toured Sri Lanka for a Test series was in 2017 when they had won 3-0.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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