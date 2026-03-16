Shubman Gill Joins Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026

Shubman Gill is gearing up for the IPL 2026 season, joining the Gujarat Titans as they prepare to challenge for the title.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has quickly switched his focus to franchise cricket, linking up with the Titans squad as they gear up for another IPL campaign. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X

Key Points Shubman Gill joins the Gujarat Titans camp to prepare for the IPL 2026 season.

Gill was honoured with the Polly Umrigar Award for Best International Cricketer at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026.

Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 31.

Fresh from being honoured at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026 in New Delhi, Shubman Gill has now joined the Gujarat Titans camp as preparations begin for the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

Gill was named the Best International Cricketer at the ceremony, receiving the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the second time after first wining it in 2023. The award recognised his outstanding performances during the 2024-25 season, further cementing his reputation as one of India’s most dependable batters.

With the celebrations behind him, Gill has quickly switched his focus to franchise cricket, linking up with the Titans squad as they gear up for another IPL campaign.

IPL 2026 Season Details

Gujarat Titans will begin their season with an away clash against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31. Gill’s side will then return to their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where they face Rajasthan Royals on April 4.

After a strong 2025 campaign that saw them register nine wins, the Gill-led Titans will be aiming to build on that momentum and push for another IPL title this season.