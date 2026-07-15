Shubman Gill Closes In On No 1 Ranking In ODIs

England's Harry Brook and India's Shreyas Iyer have made impressive leaps in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, while Shubman Gill also climbed in the ODI rankings, reflecting strong performances in recent international matches.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates his half-century in the first ODI against England in Birmingham. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer climbed 62 spots to 31st in batting rankings, accumulating 218 runs in the series.

Shubman Gill gained 12 rating points in the ODI Player Rankings, moving to 803 points, 11 behind Daryl Mitchell.

Zimbabwe's Ben Curran and Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan also saw significant gains in ODI batting rankings following their series.

Harry Brook stars among England's players who have made significant gains in the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings following their successful 4-0 home series victory over India. The England skipper leaped 12 slots to enter the top 10 for the first time and reach a career-best seventh position.

His success comes after adding 229 runs in four matches, including an unbeaten 95 from 45 deliveries in the final match of the series in Southampton where he was named the Player of the Series.

Jos Buttler scored 131 runs in the last match to move him up one slot to sixth place, while Jofra Archer advanced eight places to joint 18th in the bowlers’ list after taking seven wickets in the four matches.

Shreyas, Gill Climb Up Rankings

India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer rocketed 62 spots to 31st in the batting rankings after scoring 218 runs in the series, including an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls in the fourth match.

In the ODI Player Rankings, India captain Shubman Gill struck 80 runs before retiring hurt with cramp as India won the three-match series opener by six wickets at Edgbaston on Tuesday. His innings saw him gain 12 rating points, moving to 803 points, which is 11 behind New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell at number one.

Gill’s team-mates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still in third and fourth place respectively, while England’s Joe Root jumped six places to joint 12th after scoring 76 not out at a run a ball.

In Harare, Zimbabwe won their series against Bangladesh 2-1 and Ben Curran’s unbeaten 111 in the series-clinching win in the second match helped him gain 31 places to 34th among the batters this week.

His side might have ended up on the losing end, but Tanzid Hasan’s innings of 57 and 94 in the last two matches pushed him up 12 places and he now is at a career-best 25th.

In Guyana, Keacy Carty’s innings of 95 led the West Indies to a seven-wicket win in the first ODI against New Zealand and enabled him to move back into the top 20 in 19th place.

With the ball, Shoriful Islam’s four wickets for 44 in the third ODI against Zimbabwe moved him into the world’s top 15 for the first time. He is one slot ahead of Gudakesh Motie (16th), who enjoyed his home pitches in Guyana and gained six places from last week.

Finally, Shoriful’s team-mate Taskin Ahmed advanced seven slots to a career-high 21st place after taking two wickets in each of the three ODIs in Harare.

(ICC)