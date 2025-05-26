Shubman Gill capable of handling Test captaincy pressure: Kumble

'Captaincy for India is slightly different to captaining a franchise or any state side.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill will be at the helm for the Test series in England as India begin their transition phase following the retirements of their three stalwarts in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Legendary spinner Anil Kumble said captaining the Indian cricket team is different from leading in franchise cricket but Shubman Gill is capable of 'figuring it out' as he gears up to take charge of the Test side.



The 25-year-old Gill will be at the helm as India begin their transition phase following the retirements of their 'three pillars' in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin with the five-match tour of England starting next month.



"There are all capable, you have seen that with the kind of cricket that they play and the brand of cricket that they play," Kumble said during a chat featuring Steve Waugh, Matthew Hayden and Robin Uthappa at an Australian Summer of Cricket 2025-26 event in Mumbai.



He was asked if he has any advice for the young Indian Test side.



"Captaincy for India is slightly different to captaining a franchise or any state side; it comes with its own responsibilities and the pressure. But I am sure Shubman will figure it out and I think he is capable," the former India captain added.



Kumble said while it will be difficult to adjust to the fact that Kohli, Rohit and Ashwin are not in the Test team, it will give Gill an opportunity to create his own legacy.



"Transition is bound to happen and with three pillars of Indian cricket for a long period of time, not being available. It's got to be different for us too, as fans too, when the Indian cricket team takes the ground in the first Test, not to see three names there," he said.



"(It) is going to be different so that's something that I'm sure the dressing room will get used to over a period of time."



"But it's the start of a young team and it's a new cycle of WTC, which I am sure this current team would look to win and then get into that final and hopefully hold the trophy one day, so that's something that I am sure Shubman will try and create that kind of a legacy," he added.



Kumble said while it will not be easy for Kohli and Rohit, who will continue playing ODI cricket, to maintain their fitness levels, the two stalwarts must be celebrated for the remainder of their careers.



India are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia in October this year.



"It's not easy to just do what they need to in terms of preparing for an ODI, which is six months down the line. It's going to be a challenge, no matter who you are and how well you have had your career over the years," Kumble said.



"But they are champion players, so they know how to sort of manoeuvre that, and it's important to celebrate champion players as long as they play. You go into thread bare of each performance as to how they should have played or how they could have played."



"What is important is to celebrate whatever is out there with the two players. Ideally, they would like to play until the 2027 World Cup, because that's something that did not happen. We saw that 2023 (World Cup) final with Australia holding the trophy," he said.



Kumble said while Kohli and Rohit will want to make a mark in Australia, he backed Sai Sudharsan to earn a place in the limited-overs side on the back of strong performance in England.



"The legends who are no longer playing in the other format will certainly want to make a mark, Virat and Rohit, and I'm sure a lot of people would want to watch that in Australia," he said.



"I feel someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal… Sai Sudharsan, I think, will make it to that team although he's not a part of it. (But) I think he will, based on the performances is going to have in England and he'll be someone to watch out for."

"Of course, in the T20 format, Suryakumar is someone who I am sure all of us would want to watch. I have a feeling that one of the (top) performers from this IPL will be a part of that too," he added.



"I don't know who it is, but I am sure one of the uncapped players, there have been wonderful performances and India will certainly not overlook those. The selectors will want to sort of capitalise on one of those players to be a part of Australia," he added.