Indian Stars Gill, Abhishek, Charani, Shafali Vie for ICC Player of the Month

India's Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sree Charani, and Shafali Verma have earned nominations for the prestigious ICC Player of the Month awards for September, following their outstanding performances on the international stage.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates after completing his double century during the second ODI against West Indies in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma are among the nominees for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for September, alongside Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza.

Sree Charani and Shafali Verma are on the women's shortlist, competing with Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.

Abhishek Sharma scored a record 30-ball century against Afghanistan, while Shubman Gill hit a double-century against the West Indies.

Shafali Verma was the leading run-scorer in the Women's Asia Cup, and Sree Charani achieved the highest-ever rating points in ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings.

India's batting duo of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma headline the ICC Men's Player of the Month shortlist for September, while Sree Charani and Shafali Verma make up the women's shortlist.



Besides the Indian quartet, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu have also been named in the men's and women's shortlist respectively.



Abhishek smashed 229 runs in four T20Is, including a record 30-ball century against Afghanistan, while Gill amassed 333 runs in two ODIs against the West Indies, including his second double-century. Raza was the leading run-scorer in Zimbabwe's home ODI series against Australia.



The women's shortlist recognises standout performances at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games. Athapaththu made an impact with both bat and ball, while Shafali excelled at the top of the order and finished as the leading run-scorer in the Women's Asia Cup. Charani, meanwhile, reached the highest rating points ever recorded in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings.

Men's Shortlist:

Shubman Gill (India)



The India captain is in line for his fifth ICC Player of the Month award. He struck 110 in the first ODI against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram and then produced the fastest ODI double-century ever, his hurricane 223 coming off just 133 balls and helping his team chase down a mammoth 406-run target with eight wickets in hand and 39 balls to spare.



Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)



The all-rounder struck 57, 45 and 81 not out in the home ODI series against Australia and bowled economically throughout. He aggregated 183 runs in three ODIs at a strike rate of 92.89 and grabbed three wickets at an economy rate of 5.46. In three T20Is during this period, he scored 90 runs and took two wickets.



Abhishek Sharma (India)



Sharma, who won the award in September last year, struck the fastest T20I century by an India batter, improving on Rohit Sharma's record of a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in 2017. Sharma's knock against Afghanistan at the Ferozeshah Kotla was also the fastest century by any batter from an ICC Full-Member nation as the left-handed opener scored 108 off 34 balls in the third match of the series.

Women's shortlist:

Chamari Athapathu (Sri Lanka)



The Sri Lanka captain, a three-time winner, scored 226 runs at a strike-rate of 140.37 in seven T20Is and grabbed 14 wickets, leading her side to the finals of both the Women's Asia Cup and the Asian Games. She was the leading scorer and joint-leading wicket-taker in her side's campaign in the Asian Games while in the Women's Asia Cup, the highlight for her was a haul of seven for five against Indonesia that included a hat-trick.



Sree Charani (India)



Charani, who was also nominated for the award in June, continued her fine run in the international arena, finishing with 18 wickets in seven T20Is in the month of September with an impressive economy rate of 3.30. After a haul of two for 13 in the Asian Games final, she attained the highest-ever rating points in the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings, reaching 817 points.



Shafali Verma (India)



The hard-hitting opener totalled 360 runs at a strike-rate of 184.61 and was the leading run-scorer in India's successful campaign at the Women's Asia Cup. She also chipped in with six wickets during this period as India won gold at the Asian Games, where she struck 100 not out against Bangladesh in the semi-final and 48 in the final against Sri Lanka.