HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shreyas to lead India A vs Aus A, skips red-ball season

Shreyas to lead India A vs Aus A, skips red-ball season

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 25, 2025 11:27 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has chosen to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket after experiencing recurring back spasms and stiffness. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer was on Thursday appointed India A captain for a three-match one-day series against Australia in Kanpur from September 30, setting him up for a possible leadership role with the senior 50-over side even though he will be away from red-ball cricket for the next six months.

 

Besides Iyer, who recently informed the BCCI's chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that he cannot take the rigours of red-ball cricket owing to a stiff back, the other key players in the India A squad are Ravi Bishnoi, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, big-hitting all-rounder Riyan Parag and Ayush Badoni among others.

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh, who are currently in the UAE for Asia Cup, will join the side for the second and third match on October 3 and 5.

Rajat Patidar was named captain of the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup clash against Vidarbha from October 1 in Nagpur.

"Mr Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI of his decision to take a six-month break from red-ball cricket. Having undergone back surgery in the UK and managed his recovery well, he has recently experienced recurring back spasms and stiffness while playing the longer format," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

"He wishes to utilise this period to build endurance, body resilience and work on his fitness. In view of his decision, he was not considered for selection for the Irani Cup," he added.

Squads:

India A squad for 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A squad for 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (WK), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

Rest of India squad (Irani Cup): Rajat Patidar (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Aryan Juyal (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yash Dhull, Shaikh Rasheed, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Saransh Jain.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Unstoppable Things: Time. Ageing. Abhishek Sharma'
'Unstoppable Things: Time. Ageing. Abhishek Sharma'
Can B'desh down Pakistan for spot in Asia Cup final?
Can B'desh down Pakistan for spot in Asia Cup final?
Abhishek's award delights his proud mom Manju
Abhishek's award delights his proud mom Manju
India's experiment backfires but Surya untroubled
India's experiment backfires but Surya untroubled
Dubai's 'rings of fire' cause for India's woes
Dubai's 'rings of fire' cause for India's woes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Top Natural Ingredients For Your Skin

webstory image 2

Amazfit Brings Rugged T-Rex 3 Pro Smartwatch

webstory image 3

7 Most Populous Countries In 2025

VIDEOS

Uorfi and Orry strike cute poses for paps - Watch the video1:39

Uorfi and Orry strike cute poses for paps - Watch the video

Janhvi Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Stunning Look!0:38

Janhvi Sets the Internet on Fire with Her Stunning Look!

Gujarat Showcases Cultural Grandeur at Vibrant Navratri Festival3:42

Gujarat Showcases Cultural Grandeur at Vibrant Navratri...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV