Shreyas Iyer's World Cup Heart Beats for Brazil!

India's newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer embraced FIFA World Cup fever by backing Brazil on social media, ahead of leading India's new-look side in upcoming series against Ireland and England.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer showed his support for Brazil by donning their goalkeeper jersey. Photographs: Kind courtesy Shreyas Iyer/X

Key Points Shreyas Iyer backed Brazil and shared World Cup-themed posts on social media.

India begin their new T20I campaign with series against Ireland and England next month.

India's newly appointed T20I captain Shreyas Iyer has showed his love for football, backing five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Iyer shared a series of pictures on social media wearing Brazil's black-and-white goalkeeper jersey and captioned it: 'A nod to the beautiful game'.

The post comes days after the 31 year old was named India's new T20I captain as the team begins a fresh cycle ahead of major tournaments, including the Asia Cup, the 2028 Olympics and the 2028 T20 World Cup.

New Era Begins for India

Iyer takes over the leadership role as India looks to rebuild its T20 setup. He is expected to bat at number four and play a key role in shaping the team's future in the shortest format.

The right-hander returns to India's T20I squad for the first time since playing against Australia in Bengaluru on December 3, 2023.

India's new T20 era under Iyer will begin with a two-match series in Ireland on June 26 and 28, followed by a five-match T20I series against England from July 1 to 11.