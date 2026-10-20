Shreyas Iyer's inconsistent T20I form faces New Zealand challenge

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer's inconsistent T20I batting form will be under intense scrutiny as Team India kicks off its five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Christchurch, despite his strong cross-format record against the Black Caps.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has a strong cross-format record against New Zealand, with 1,098 runs in 28 matches at an average of 43.92, including three centuries. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shreyas Iyer's T20I batting has been inconsistent, despite a maiden century against West Indies, raising questions about his form.

As captain, Iyer has scored 590 runs in 21 T20I innings at an average of 34.70 and a strike rate of over 152, including one century and two fifties.

His record batting in New Zealand is also impressive, with 512 international runs in 13 matches at an average of 51.20.

India's T20I squad for the New Zealand tour includes key players like Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma.

As Team India begin their New Zealand tour with five T20Is, skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has had a mixed fortune with the bat since taking up captaincy, will be aiming to find his groove against one of his favourite oppositions.

India will start the NZ tour with the first of the five T20Is at Christchurch on Thursday.

Iyer's T20I Performance Under Scrutiny

Skipper Iyer was India's top run-getter in the home series against West Indies, having scored 181 runs in four innings with a strike rate of 205.68, but it was his maiden T20I century in the first game, a score of 102 not out doing the heavy lifting for him. Iyer has not been able to consistent with the bat in T20Is.

Since being appointed a captain, he has scored 590 runs across 21 innings at an average of 34.70 and a strike rate of over 152, with a century and two fifties.

His maiden T20I ton and unbeaten 80 against England have helped his batting average and strike rate massively, with his century in the first T20I against the West Indies being his first fifty-plus score after 10 innings. He followed the century with a quickfire 40 in 18 balls at Ranchi and scores of 1, 16 and 22.

Strong Record Against New Zealand

Against NZ in T20Is, Iyer has scored 225 runs in 13 matches and 11 innings at an average of 25.00 and a strike rate of 124.30, with a fifty and best score of 58 not out.

However, his cross-format record against NZ is strong, having made 1,098 runs in 28 matches and 27 innings at an average of 43.92 and a strike rate of almost 90, with three centuries and six fifties, with the best score of 105, which came against them in 2023 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in 2023.

Iyer has a fantastic record batting in NZ, having made 512 international runs in 13 matches and 12 innings at an average of 51.20 and a strike rate of 104.91, with a century and four fifties, including a best score of 103. Out of this, seven matches have been T20Is, having made 166 runs at an average of 33.20 and a strike rate of 131.74, with a fifty in seven innings.

Overall Performance and Squad Details

This year across all formats in international cricket, Shreyas has been slightly underwhelming, having managed 809 runs in 30 innings at an average of 32.36, with just a century and three fifties.

India’s T20I Squad: Shreyas Iyer [captain], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.