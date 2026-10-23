Shreyas Iyer's Special Family Moment In New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer celebrated India's thrilling T20I victory over New Zealand with an emotional hug for his parents after Sanju Samson and Namn Dhir powered a successful 226-run chase.

IMAGE: India Skipper Shreyas Iyer embraces his father after winning the opening game of the five-match T20I series in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points India opened their New Zealand tour with a thrilling T20I victory, chasing 226 in 19.4 overs.

India rode on Sanju Samson's 67 off 33 balls and Naman Dhir's blistering 42 off 15.

Captain Shreyas Iyer shared a heartwarming hug with his parents after securing his first win as India's T20I skipper in New Zealand.

India began their New Zealand tour on a high, pulling off a thrilling chase in the opening T20I at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on Thursday, with Captain Shreyas Iyer sharing an emotional moment with his parents after his first win as skipper in the country.

Roared on by the Indian diaspora, the visitors chased down a daunting target of 226 in 19.4 overs.

Opener Sanju Samson set the tone with a blistering 67 off 33 balls before Naman Dhir delivered the finishing punch with a whirlwind 42 off just 15 deliveries.

Amid the celebrations, Iyer's warm embrace with his parents stood out as a special moment.

Victory Offers Shreyas Iyer Timely Boost

The victory was a significant step for the skipper, who took charge of India's T20I side in June 2026, succeeding Suryakumar Yadav.

Iyer endured a difficult start to his captaincy, with India going winless initially and suffering series defeats against Ireland and England.

However, he steadied the ship with emphatic series victories over Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, along with India's gold-medal triumph at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

India's recent five-match T20I series against the West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw, a result below expectations.

The opening win in New Zealand, therefore, offered Iyer a timely boost and gave his side an encouraging start to the tour.