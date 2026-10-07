How Abhishek Nayar helped Shreyas Iyer end his T20I century drought

Discover how a focused two-hour session with former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar helped Shreyas Iyer overcome technical challenges and smash his maiden T20 International hundred against West Indies on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 102, his maiden T20I century, to lead India's successful chase against the West Indies in the series opener in Lucknow, October 6, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden T20I hundred on Tuesday after a two-hour session with former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar.

Iyer felt technical issues during India's gold-winning run in the recent Asian Games, specifically struggling to generate force and clear boundaries.

Nayar worked with Iyer on his grip, initial movements, and tactical approaches to overcome specific bowlers.

The key for Iyer was setting himself before the delivery to create momentum and rhythm, which worked perfectly.

Nayar emphasised that practical demonstration was crucial for Iyer to understand and implement the technical changes.

For Shreyas Iyer, the nearly two-hour troubleshooting session at his home with former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar was a technically defining point, helping him to end a 67-match long wait to score his maiden T20 International hundred.

Iyer had noticed a few chinks in his technique during India's gold-winning run in the recent Asian Games but the time with Nayar helped him iron out them.

The result was a brutal 43-ball 102 not out with 10 fours and six sixes that powered India to an eight-wicket win in first T20I against the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

Nayar On Iyer's Technical Adjustments

"One of the things he was feeling at the end of the Asian Games was something to do with his technique, where he felt he wouldn't generate as much force while hitting and just the thought process of not being able to clear the boundary," Nayar said on Wednesday.

"He just felt it was certain -- because we have worked and been together for so long -- it was more a very technical and a tactical thing. We did a bit of work on his grip and his movements that he speaks about getting flow and momentum into his batting. And then obviously a bit of tactical nuances as to how he can overcome certain bowlers and stuff.

"So it was more just a couple of hours of sitting and talking and making sure he feels really good of his initial movement and before the ball is bowled, the feel of being able to hit the ball," Nayar added.

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Iyer's Perspective and Key Learnings

In a video shared by BCCI, Iyer also mentioned about the chat with Nayar.

"I had a brief interaction with Abhishek Nayar in that period where we were talking about cricket. I think that conversation with him helped me a lot in the performance (vs WI)," he said.

Iyer has worked with Nayyar through domestic cricket in Mumbai, Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and the national team setup in the past.

"The key that I observed in my batting was setting myself before the delivery of the ball, and that worked perfectly. So, creating that momentum and rhythm was essential at the start of the innings, and it worked out pretty well," Iyer said.

The Three Core Changes Discussed

Nayar revealed the two worked on three basic points but admitted that he did not think of such a quick turnaround.

"...because he had just travelled (back from Japan) and had to catch a flight after that. So, it only made sense for me to go to his place," Nayar said.

"In a lot of ways, a bit of change in the grip in technical terms, getting his initial movement right and tactically how to overcome bowlers," he said.

"..those are the three things we addressed along with the normal cricket and mindset discussion that you have in general.

"Obviously, I didn't expect it to turn out so well, but all credit to him for being able to deliver it and follow through on it," Nayar added.

Nayar said practising what they spoke about was also critical.

"You can't talk and get this right. You obviously have to demo it. So, we did that when we met, just so that he understands the feeling of doing it because you can't make technical changes without actually practising it," he said.

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Overcoming Batting Challenges And Future Focus

Nayar said tactical aspects of batting has been a major point of discussion between them.

"In the recent past, a lot of our discussions have always been very tactical and it's always been about how we can overcome certain situations," he said.

"But I just felt, it's been a while since he's actually had a technical difficulty. To think about it in regards to performance, that's not how we were trying to address it. It was just about bringing him, bringing that feedback as to how we can actually clear the boundary rope and have the confidence before you play that.

"It's not that he doesn't have the ability. For a cricketer, the important thing is feeling before the ball is bowled that he can tonk it out of the park, and then, whether or not it happens is a completely different story," Nayar said.

Nayar said Iyer was not happy with the force he was trying to generate with the bat, especially in the Asian Games.

"It was just about giving him that feeling and that's the kind of cricketer he is. Because we've been together for so long, just understanding makes it easier for me to help him and for him to understand what I'm trying to say," he said.

"A lot of what happened in the Asian Games for him, where he just felt like he couldn't generate the kind of force he wanted while he was trying to hit the ball, and he felt his bat-swing wasn't as clean as it has been in the past," Nayar added.

Nayar hoped that Iyer will continue to focus on the process.

"He is going to go to Ranchi from Lucknow, which may or may not be a very different pitch. I'm just happy that things turned out the way it did because an international hundred is always special.

"You just don't want to follow that up by saying, I want to score another. You want to follow that up by saying, I want to try and focus on the same process and hopefully the results deliver," Nayar added.