Shreyas Iyer's IPL captaincy record praised, but recognition still limited: Aakash Chopra

'He could even become a World Cup-winning captain for India, and that aura is different. Then he would not need any endorsement from anyone.'

IMAGE: While leading Punjab Kings to the final of the 2025 IPL edition, Shreyas Iyer aggregated 604 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of over 175. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Punjab Kings/X

Key Points Shreyas Iyer is the only captain to reach three IPL finals with three different teams.

Aakash Chopra says his leadership was overshadowed at Kolkata Knight Riders.

Greater recognition may come if Iyer leads India in T20 internationals.

Shreyas Iyer is the only IPL captain to have guided three different franchises to the final, leading Delhi Capitals (2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024) and Punjab Kings (2025).

However, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes the styling right-hander has not always received full credit for his leadership, especially during KKR’s successful campaign in 2024.

Despite leading the Kolkata-based franchise to the title, Iyer was released by them the following season.

Leadership credit often overlooked

Chopra said Iyer’s role was overshadowed by the presence of a strong support figure like Gautam Gambhir in the team setup.

He added that captains such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli receive more recognition due to their long tenures as India captains.

"I think his contribution as a leader got diluted a bit in the narrative that's often set by people who are not a part of the team. Two things happened at KKR with Shreyas Iyer. He was in a setup where the coach was also a very strong and popular personality. That wasn't the case with MS Dhoni or Rohit Sharma, or even Virat Kohli at RCB, where there wasn't such a dominant figure outside calling the shots," Chopra opined on JioStar.

"Here, you had Gautam Gambhir, a very successful player and a very good mentor. The others, Dhoni, Rohit and Kohli, have been India captains for a significant period and very successful ones. Credit is already given to them on a platter. In Shreyas' case, he is not an India captain. But he is now getting his due, because he is doing so well."

India captaincy could change perception

Now leading Punjab Kings, Iyer had a strong 2025 season, tallying 604 runs at an average above 50 and a strike rate of over 175, while guiding the team to the final.

Chopra said Iyer’s recognition as a leader may grow, but a major shift in perception could come only if he becomes India’s T20 captain and achieves success at that level, possibly in future global tournaments.

"If you think that if he wins one more trophy, everything will suddenly change and everyone will stand up and applaud, that may not happen. The appreciation may get louder, but his aura will not change overnight. Something like that can happen only in one scenario. The next T20 World Cup is in 2028. I am not saying that India's T20 leadership will change immediately, but there is a possibility a couple of years down the line."

"If he stakes a claim to that spot, scores run, which is the first criterion, takes his team to the playoffs, the final, or wins the trophy, and somehow becomes India's T20I Captain in the near future, whether in 12 months or by the next World Cup, then everything will change. He could even become a World Cup-winning captain for India, and that aura is different. Then he would not need any endorsement from anyone," the former Test opener added.