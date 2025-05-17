Shreyas Iyer's Fierce Reminder Goes Viral

IMAGE: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has delivered a firm and timely reminder of the league’s identity. Photograph and video: Punjab Kings/X

As the IPL 2025 gears up for its restart on Saturday, all eyes are on the high-voltage clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The league had come to an abrupt halt on May 8 following drone attacks in Jammu and Pathankot, leading to a blackout mid-match during a game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. A Ceasefire between India and Pakistan has since allowed the tournament to resume from May 17.

But despite the return of cricketing action, uncertainty looms over the availability of several overseas stars — particularly those from Australia and South Africa — as both countries prepare for the World Test Championship final beginning June 11. Names like Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, and Marco Jansen remain in doubt for the remainder of the IPL season.

Amid this cloud of speculation, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer has delivered a firm and timely reminder of the league’s identity.

In a video shared by PBKS on X, two individuals are seen discussing whether international stars will return for the “second leg” of the IPL. Iyer interrupts their conversation with a pointed statement, “The guys you’re talking about are really talented. But don’t forget — this is the Indian Premier League.”

Iyer’s message strikes a chord as Indian players brace to take center stage, potentially in the absence of some of the overseas contingent. With the business end of the tournament approaching, it’s a timely nudge about the depth of local talent — and a signal that the show will go on, with or without big international names.