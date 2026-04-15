HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Iyer's pressure absorption empowers Punjab Kings, says Wadhera

IPL 2026: Iyer's pressure absorption empowers Punjab Kings, says Wadhera

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 22:20 IST

x

Discover how Shreyas Iyer's leadership and Ricky Ponting's coaching are creating a confident and fearless Punjab Kings team in IPL 2026, while Mumbai Indians address their Powerplay concerns.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Punjab Kings are currently second on the IPL points table with seven points from four games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Shreyas Iyer's captaincy focuses on absorbing pressure to allow Punjab Kings players to play freely.
  • Ricky Ponting's positive coaching approach eliminates fear of dismissal and encourages aggressive batting.
  • Mumbai Indians acknowledge concerns about taking wickets in the Powerplay overs.
  • Naman Dhir expresses readiness to bat at any position for Mumbai Indians.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer urges Punjab Kings' players to go about their job as freely as possible as it is his job to take pressure, said Nehal Wadhera in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Iyer-led Punjab Kings, runners-up from the last IPL, will look to maintain their unbeaten run this season when they face off against a struggling Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

 

"Only yesterday, I was having a chat with him and he told me, 'tu khel bindaas, pressure lena mera kaam hai' (you play freely, it's my job to take the pressure)," Wadhera told reporters ahead of Punjab's training session.

"This tells a lot about him as a captain. He enjoys the pressure, that's why you can see it in his performance (and) in his batting."

"I think it's a big thing for a captain to say this to his player. I felt really good after listening to this, that 'you play your own game, don't worry about the results, I am here to take the pressure, and I will get the team across the line'," he added.

Price Over Performance? KKR's Green Obsession Slammed!

Ricky Ponting's coaching influence

Wadhera said the presence of legendary Australian Ricky Ponting as Punjab's head coach is especially beneficial for those Indian players who have not yet had a taste of international cricket.

"He just speaks positively. He doesn't have any negative words in his dictionary. (He talks about) how to make runs, where to hit a bowler… no batter has the fear of being dismissed in his team," he said.

"He tells us to play freely and that we will back you (the players), and (it is) not just him, even Shreyas Iyer has a big hand in this."

Wadhera said Ponting's presence at the practice sessions is also full of important exchanges between players and the head coach.

"Everything is available to us. If we want to go to practice early, he is always there available for us, standing there at the nets." 

"If you would have noticed, he never sits down. He would stand nearby, analyse every shot and tell us what we could have done better. If someone gets out, he never discourages anyone. He will just say, 'next time I want this ball out of the ground'. I don't think I have ever worked with such a coach." 

IPL 2026 Week 2: Sooryavanshi, Mukul Dazzle

Mumbai Indians' Powerplay woes

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir admitted that lack of wickets in the Powerplay is a concern but expressed confidence in the skillset of their bowlers.

Mumbai Indians have managed only three wickets in powerplay stages of their four games so far, which includes a rain-truncated contest against Rajasthan Royals where Powerplay was allowed for 3.2 overs per side.

"Yes, it is a small concern but (Trent) Boult, (Jasprit) Bumrah, and Deepak Chahar are all good quality bowlers. They can run away (with the game) any time and win the match for us," Dhir said.

With Rohit Sharma in doubt for the contest on Thursday, Dhir said he is ready to bat at any position.

"I am ready for any batting order. Even last year, I batted at No. 5 so I am ready," he said.

Why Sooryavanshi Should Wait For Team India Debut!

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2026: RCB pacers spit fire to restrict LSG to 146
IPL 2026: RCB pacers spit fire to restrict LSG to 146
Will Rohit play against Punjab Kings? MI drop update
Will Rohit play against Punjab Kings? MI drop update
Pant Retires Hurt After Brutal Hazlewood Spell
Pant Retires Hurt After Brutal Hazlewood Spell
Washington Sundar opens up on playing all formats
Washington Sundar opens up on playing all formats
IPL 2026: Rahane's Captaincy Hurting KKR's Campaign?
IPL 2026: Rahane's Captaincy Hurting KKR's Campaign?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party0:52

Ekta Kapoor Dazzles at Anita Hassanandani's Birthday Party

Urvashi Dholakia's new look seen at Anita Hassanandani's birthday bash1:29

Urvashi Dholakia's new look seen at Anita Hassanandani's...

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together1:38

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO