HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shreyas Iyer wins ICC Player of the Month award

Shreyas Iyer wins ICC Player of the Month award

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 15, 2025 13:52 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was India's highest run-getter in the ICC Champions Trophy with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48. Photograph: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer was named as the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for March after playing a stellar role in India's Champions Trophy triumph.

Iyer was India's highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy with 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48, with two fifties, overcoming competition from New Zealand's Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra.

"I'm truly honored to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. This recognition is incredibly special, especially in a month where we lifted the ICC Champions Trophy -- a moment I will cherish forever," Iyer said in an ICC release.

"Being able to contribute to India's success on such a big stage is something every cricketer dreams of. I'm grateful to my teammates, coaches, and support staff for their unwavering

support and belief.

"A heartfelt thank you to the fans as well -- your energy and encouragement keep us going every step of the way."

India's players won the ICC award back-to-back, with Shubman Gill winning the honour for February.

Iyer helped India progress through the middle overs with his masterful stroke-play and his knack for anchoring the innings and forging crucial partnerships played a vital role in steering his side through a victorious campaign.

The 30-year-old scored 172 runs across three matches in March, averaging 57.33, with a modest strike rate of 77.47, which included some spectacular knocks.

Iyer scored 79 off 98 balls which included 4 fours and 2 sixes in a win against New Zealand in a Group A fixture of the Champions Trophy, an innings that gave India a competitive total of 250 in the first innings on a tricky pitch.

 

He scored 45 off 62 balls to assist in India's victorious chase over Australia in the semi-finals and finished his tournament with a clinical 48 off 62 balls as India sealed victory over New Zealand in the summit clash.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gloves of Glory: Dhoni Creates History!
Gloves of Glory: Dhoni Creates History!
Can Sai Catch Up With Pooran In MVP Race?
Can Sai Catch Up With Pooran In MVP Race?
Who Pays Fines Imposed On IPL Captains?
Who Pays Fines Imposed On IPL Captains?
Dhoni The Finisher Rises Again!
Dhoni The Finisher Rises Again!
Why CSK benched Ashwin for LSG outing...
Why CSK benched Ashwin for LSG outing...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Where You Walk in Dr Ambedkar's Footsteps

webstory image 2

10 Horror Titles To Watch On OTT

webstory image 3

The Joy of Buttermilk: 7 Refreshing Recipes

VIDEOS

From Rolls Royce to Chevy, vintage beauties stun enthusiasts at Heritage Transport Museum6:04

From Rolls Royce to Chevy, vintage beauties stun...

Mrunal keeps it cool and classy at the airport!1:17

Mrunal keeps it cool and classy at the airport!

Dr S Jaishankar visits Statue of Unity in Kevadia1:09

Dr S Jaishankar visits Statue of Unity in Kevadia

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD