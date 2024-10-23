News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Shreyas to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash vs Tripura

Shreyas to miss Mumbai's Ranji Trophy clash vs Tripura

Source: PTI
October 23, 2024 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has featured in each of the three domestic games for Mumbai this season, which includes the heavyweights' title win in the Irani Cup after 27 years. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer will miss Mumbai's third round clash in the Ranji Trophy against Tripura, to be played at Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium from October 26-29, due to personal reasons.

The right-handed batter has requested the Mumbai senior men's selection committee for some time off and his appeal has been accepted, a senior official from the Mumbai Cricket Association told PTI on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has featured in each of the three domestic games for Mumbai this season, which includes the heavyweights' title win in the Irani Cup after 27 years. Iyer made 57 and 8 in the clash against the Rest of India side.

Iyer scored a match-winning 142 last week in the second round Ranji Trophy Group A match against

Maharashtra to help Mumbai record their first victory, post which the batter claimed that he was making steady progress in terms of his fitness.

"It feels special, coming back after a very long time. Obviously, I was feeling a bit down with my injuries, but now, getting a century after a very long time, it's a great feeling overall," Iyer told reporters last Sunday after his first hundred in the Ranji Trophy season this year.

"I am absolutely keen for a comeback, but as we say, control the controllables, and my job is to keep performing, and keep participating as much as possible and also see to it that my body is in best shape.

 

"Absolutely (the drive is still to play Tests). That's why I've been playing. I mean, or else I would have given a reason and sat out," he added.

Iyer had to deal with a back-related trouble for a significant part of 2023 and was even left out of BCCI's list of centrally contracted players. The batter had featured in the Ranji Trophy semi-final and final, helping Mumbai win the trophy for a record-extending 43rd time last season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
From Driving Autos To Winning Irani Cup
From Driving Autos To Winning Irani Cup
PICS: Say hello to new daddy Sarfaraz Khan
PICS: Say hello to new daddy Sarfaraz Khan
Rahul vs Sarfaraz: Who will bat at No 5?
Rahul vs Sarfaraz: Who will bat at No 5?
Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'
Hardik Catches Up With 'Favourite Boys'
Canada FDI has more than doubled since pandemic
Canada FDI has more than doubled since pandemic
Can Drinking H20 Fix Creatinine Levels?
Can Drinking H20 Fix Creatinine Levels?
'India is an important education market'
'India is an important education market'

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this

At Team India's Nets In Pune

At Team India's Nets In Pune

Tough choices for BCCI selectors ahead of Aus Tour

Tough choices for BCCI selectors ahead of Aus Tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances