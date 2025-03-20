Shreyas Iyer smashes 41-ball 85 in practice match

Punjab Kings' new skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a brilliant 85 runs off 41 balls during his side's intra-squad practice match ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign at the new PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer during a practice match ahead of their Indian Premier League campaign at the new PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Team B. led by Iyer, scored 205 in 20 overs. For Team A, Shashank Singh took 2/38.

In reply, Team A openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh got their side off to a great as they scored 72 off 31 balls and 66 runs of 42 balls respectively. Wicketkeeper batter Vishnu Vinod scored a quickfire 10-ball 26 not out, but Team A could manage only 198 runs, losing by 7 runs. For the winners, pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets giving away only 22 runs.

Punjab Kings' hunt for the elusive IPL title will begin with a game against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 25, followed by two home matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

Head coach Ricky Ponting was all praise for Shreyas as he expressed his joy to have the latter as the captain of the side and said he is looking forward to work with him again.

"He's a great human being. He is an IPL-winning captain. We could not have asked for more. He has only joined the camp a couple of days ago, but he has already made his mark on the team as a leader and I'm certain things will only get better in the days to follow. But as I said, I could not have been happier," said Ponting.

On the balance of the new-look Punjab team, the two-time World Cup-winning skipper said, "We have a really good mix of youth and experience with some high-quality Indian and overseas players."

Iyer said he was excited to work again with Ponting and explained how his presence was adding to the overall depth of the team.

"He supports everyone. When I worked with him for the first time in the past, he made me realise my potential. He is a great motivator," Iyer said and elaborated on team's objective for the season, "The goal is to win the trophy, that is our mindset right now and it's a step-by-step process. It's not like you wake up in the morning and do it. The players are gelling well and the camaraderie among them is great," he added.