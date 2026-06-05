Shreyas Iyer set to replace Suryakumar as T20 captain; Tilak Varma to be his deputy

India are set to make a leadership change in T20 internationals, with Shreyas Iyer likely to replace Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Tilak Varma expected to become vice-captain.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer, who has not played a T20I since December 2023, is set for a comeback after tallying 498 runs for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BCCI sources say Shreyas Iyer is set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain, with Tilak Varma likely to be named vice-captain.

The proposed leadership change has reportedly been agreed upon by Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir and the national selection committee.

Iyer is in line for a T20I comeback after a strong IPL season with Punjab Kings.

Shreyas Iyer is likely to be named India's new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, while Tilak Varma is expected to be appointed vice-captain, according to BCCI sources.

Selectors Back Leadership Change

The decision is understood to have been approved by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and other members of the selection committee. Although the issue was not discussed at Thursday's BCCI Apex Council meeting, senior board officials have reportedly backed the move.

Iyer is also expected to attend the selection committee meeting on June 6, when India's squad for the tours of Ireland and England is likely to be announced.

Suryakumar captained India to a successful defence of the ICC T20 World Cup title in 2026. However, he had a quiet tournament with the bat, scoring 242 runs in nine matches. His IPL 2026 campaign was also disappointing, with 270 runs for Mumbai Indians, who finished ninth in the standings.

Strong IPL Form Boosts Iyer's Return

Iyer's return has been driven by his strong IPL form. The Punjab Kings captain scored 498 runs in the recently concluded season and has impressed with both his batting and leadership.

India's next T20I assignment is a tour of Ireland featuring two matches on June 26 and 28, before the team travels to England for a five-match T20I series and three ODIs.