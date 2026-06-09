Shreyas Iyer: Sarpanch Saab To Captain Saab

A successful T20 captain has to keep thinking fast, and Shreyas Iyer does it brilliantly.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was named India captain for the T20s against Ireland and England. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shreyas Iyer's elevation as India's T20I captain follows years of waiting despite repeated leadership credentials.

Iyer is praised for his tactical intelligence, composure under pressure and ability to inspire confidence.

His middle-order batting provides stability and match-winning potential during challenging situations and tense contests.

Successful IPL captaincy stints demonstrate his ability to develop players and build competitive teams.

Observers believe Iyer possesses the leadership qualities needed to guide India into a new era.

Shreyas Iyer, India's new T20I captain, is one who has waited for this role for a long time. Though Suryakumar Yadav was the 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain, a leader must continue to lead from the front.

Unfortunately, runs seem to have dried up for Yadav. Iyer, who has often been ignored even as a player for the big occasions, has now climbed to one of the highest seats in Indian cricket.

Sometimes, destiny delays but never denies.

Having watched Iyer from his teenage days to the role of a captain, one always felt he had in him the qualities of a leader.

One that stands out is that he has a street-smart cricketing brain. He always displays it with a calm swagger.

During IPL 2026, when I wrote that Iyer has nerves of steel, one fan commented that he also has ice in his veins.

Very few players, when under pressure, convey the feeling of having seen the worse and reflect it through their body language.

His confidence is contagious, and his clarity in handling a challenge is amazing.

A successful T20 captain has to keep thinking fast, and Iyer does it brilliantly. He reads the game with the same enthusiasm as reading a thriller novel.

He gives the impression of a responsible head of a family while deciding on field placements, bowling rotations, match-ups, and planning ahead.

No wonder he is nicknamed 'Sarpanch Saab', which in Hindi translates to 'Head of the Village'.

Batting in the middle order, he gives the feeling of being the backbone of the team's batting. He has often sparkled when his team has slipped into chaos.

This is what a T20 team needs -- a reliable batter with the ability to unleash his wide repertoire of strokes like a general or commander of an army.

It seems like he loves to walk into chaos, lift the team, and play a match-winning knock without bothering about what is going on around him.

A T20 side doesn't just need flair -- it needs a spine. Iyer has that strong spine.

IPL Success Built Iyer's Reputation

The manner in which he captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024, and Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings to the finals in 2020 and 2025, and snapped his team's losing streak in 2026, all shows how he can nurture young players and boost their confidence.

This also proves that if you give him a team, he will, in return, give you belief and the hope of becoming champions. His captaincy can be a brilliant chapter.

Another highlight is his ability to differentiate between being fearless and reckless. He has the maturity to distinguish between bravery and foolishness.

A captain must be aware that one wrong decision can flip a game faster than an Olympic gymnast on the vault.

Being considered to replace a World Cup-winning captain is like taking on high-voltage pressure and huge expectations from cricket fans.

So, right away, a different kind of brilliance will be needed from him. Iyer knows he need not mimic recent World Cup-winning captains Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, who are both from Mumbai.

Great captains don't fill shoes; they leave footprints. The fact that he is Mumbai born, has Tamil and Mangalorean roots, and Kerala ancestry, have all shaped his mannerisms.

He can speak multiple languages, but above all, he can speak the language that can bind a team with belief, unity and ambition towards a winning goal.

So, if 'a captain can only be as good as his team' as the famous saying goes, a great captain can make his team better than they think they are. Iyer has that in-born leadership trait in him.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff