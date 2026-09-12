Shreyas Iyer stresses importance of game time for Jasprit Bumrah's return

India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer has underscored the critical need for regular game time and confidence for returning Jasprit Bumrah as he makes a comeback from injury.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah is in the mindset to perform and win for the team, says Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Key Points India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer emphasised that Jasprit Bumrah needs regular game time to regain confidence after his injury layoff.

Bumrah, who missed recent international fixtures due to a left-knee injury, was named in the squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Iyer confirmed that Bumrah is determined to perform for the team and contribute to winning championships.

The series against Afghanistan is crucial for Bumrah to regain match rhythm ahead of the Asian Games and the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Iyer also noted that Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, also returning from injuries, appear fit after high-intensity training.

India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said Jasprit Bumrah needs regular game time and confidence after returning from an injury layoff, as India prepare to face Afghanistan in the first T20I on Sunday, September 13. Bumrah was named in India's initial squad for the three-match T20I series but was required to undergo a fitness assessment after missing recent international fixtures due to a recurring left-knee injury.

Iyer on Bumrah's Mindset

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Iyer said: "As a player who comes out of an injury, it's important that he gets game time. And you need that sort of confidence when you're coming into the game. He has played so much of cricket over the years; he's immensely experienced, but at the end of the day, if you would ask me as an individual who is coming out of an injury, I would want more game time and more confidence leading up to a certain tournament."

The India skipper added that he had interacted with Bumrah on Friday and said the pacer was determined to contribute to the team's success. "Definitely, I interacted with him yesterday, and he's in that mindset where he wants to come and perform for the team and see to it that we win championships," Iyer said.

Crucial Series for Comebacks

Bumrah's return comes ahead of the Asian Games and with the ODI World Cup scheduled next year, making the Afghanistan T20I series an important opportunity for him to regain match rhythm. Iyer also addressed the fitness of Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who have returned from injury concerns, saying the players looked fit after undergoing high-intensity training sessions.

Sundar had missed the recent two-game Test series in Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury picked up during the second ODI against England in Cardiff in July. Reddy last featured for India during the home ODI series against Afghanistan in June before aggravating a left quadriceps injury, which led to him missing out on trips to Ireland, England and Sri Lanka.

Team Focus and Preparation

"We are just focusing on tomorrow's game at the moment. And looking at every individual who has come out of an injury, they are looking fit and fine. They are in great shape. And we had two high-intensity sessions yesterday and the day before yesterday," he said.

On managing the squad amid a packed schedule and limited recovery time between matches, Iyer said the team was currently focused on the opening game. "I honestly can't tell you how we are going to manage it, but all I can assure you is that the team is looking promising. We are in great preparation, and I want to be optimistic in terms of how we approach the game," he said.