Shreyas Iyer excited to interact with top athletes at Asian Games

India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer is eagerly anticipating his debut at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, keen to engage with the nation's elite athletes and lead his team in their T20I challenges, including a historic match against Japan.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's has sights on Asian Games, but wants to succeed in Afghanistan challenge. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Shreyas Iyer is excited for his first Asian Games experience in Aichi-Nagoya, looking forward to interacting with top athletes.

India will play a historic T20I match against Japan before commencing their Asian Games campaign on September 28.

Iyer plans to attend other sporting events at the Games to cheer for fellow Indian athletes and understand their mindset.

The team's immediate focus is on their first Asian Games opponent, Afghanistan, for which preparations have been promising.

India's T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer is excited about interacting with the country's top athletes during the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, saying the multi-sport event will provide an opportunity to understand their mindset and cheer for them. "Definitely an exciting time for me and also for the team because it is going to be my first time and there are a couple of players who have already been in the Asian Games. So, yeah, exciting time," Iyer said.

Historic Match and Athlete Interaction

India face Japan in a historic T20I match before beginning their Asian Games campaign on September 28 and he is excited about one-off game. "Our first match we are going to play against Japan. So, that is going to be a historic one. And sharing a relationship with the hockey players and other Olympic players who would be there, athletes who would be there along with us, definitely would be a great interaction."

"I would be eagerly waiting to go there and interact with them and know what their mindset is. Probably go to one of the games and cheer for them as well. "So, yes, we are going as a whole nation and definitely we want to see to it that we come back triumphant," he said.

Focus on Immediate Challenges

Iyer, however, is not looking too far ahead and wants his team to focus on the immediate challenge, with Afghanistan their first opponents before the Asian Games. "We are thinking about the first game. We know that Afghanistan is a nice team and our preparation has also been promising for the last couple of days," he said.

"Leading up to Asian Games, we have got a great opportunity to play against a very quality side. So, looking for a great competition. And yes, fingers crossed, we will deliver to the best of our abilities," Iyer added.