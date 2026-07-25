Shreyas Iyer lauds team attitude as India seal Zimbabwe T20I series

Discover how India clinched the T20I series against Zimbabwe with a dominant 90-run victory, featuring standout performances from Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, despite an injury concern for Prince Yadav.

IMAGE: A hamstring injury is likely to see seamer Prince Yadav warm the bench in the third and final T20I on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series against Zimbabwe with a dominant 90-run victory.

Fast bowler Prince Yadav sustained a hamstring injury, prompting potential team changes for the final T20I.

Ishan Kishan (81) and Tilak Varma (60 not out) were instrumental in India's strong batting performance of 219 for five.

Debutante Yash Thakur impressed with two wickets, effectively using slower deliveries on the Harare pitch.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza praised India's skill but acknowledged his team's fielding shortcomings and his own batting form.

An injury to fast bowler Prince Yadav will force India to make a few changes in the third and final T20I to be played here on Sunday, said skipper Shreyas Iyer after their series-clinching 90-run win over Zimbabwe here. Prince hobbled off the field clutching his hamstring after pulling up during his bowling run-up on the second ball of his second over. The right-arm pacer had taken two wickets by then.

India's Dominant Batting Performance

"One of our players got injured unfortunately so you might see a few changes tomorrow (Sunday)," Iyer told the broadcaster after the match.

India, who posted 219 for five riding on Ishan Kishan's 81 and Tilak Varma's 60 not out, bowled Zimbabwe out for 129 in 17.5 overs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

"The way Ishan and Tilak played was outstanding. I thought 180-200 would be par score but we ended up getting 220 which was the icing on the cake."

"That's how you have to approach the game, it's about the attitude. Be in the present and try to execute." he added.

Key Player Contributions And Pitch Assessment

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan was named Player of the Match for his attacking 81. Photograph: BCCI

Kishan, who hammered nine fours and two sixes in his 44-ball knock, said it was not an easy wicket to bat on.

"I did not feel that the wicket was where you can just go and score runs. There was the odd bounce for few deliveries so we felt we needed partnerships," he said.

"You don't have to think about wickets, past is past and just see what bowlers you can target," Kishan added.

Debutant India bowler Yash Thakur, who returned 4-0-30-2 in his maiden outing, said taking the pace off the deliveries worked well for his side.

"Me and Shreyas bhai discussed our plans before the spell and we stuck to them. We felt the slower ball would be a very effective option on this wicket, so we backed it, and it worked for us," Thakur said.

Zimbabwe's Perspective And Future Outlook

On his part, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza credited the Indian team for showing their skills.

"The boys bowled well in patches, credit to India. Some the shots, some the skill from the Indians were something to admire. Our fielding could have been better," Raza said.

"Ishan has done that quite regularly and consistently as well and he is going through that patch as well. Certainly something to learn from and hopefully it will help us become better. I as a captain have been letting the team down with the bat. I will try my best in the next game," he added.