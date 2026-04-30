Shreyas Iyer joins Mumbai Falcons as face of F1 sim racing push

The competition will be played on F1 25, featuring real-world tracks and formats.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer has joined F1 sim racing India Open 2026 as the brand ambassador. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Punjab Kings/X

Key Points MFRL launches F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 with official backing.

Shreyas Iyer named ambassador to connect with young audiences.

Multi-stage tournament to run across online, city and national levels.

Mumbai Falcons Racing Limited (MFRL) has named Team India batter Shreyas Iyer as the brand ambassador for its Formula 1 programme in India.

The company will host the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026, an official sim racing competition backed by Formula 1. The event aims to create a national platform for young gaming and racing talent across the country.

MFRL said the move is part of its effort to build a wider sporting culture beyond traditional disciplines. Iyer, known as a consistent performer and leader in Indian cricket, was chosen for his appeal among young audiences and his connection with the digital generation.

"Off the field, he occupies a growing space in youth culture, with an audience that extends well beyond traditional cricket fans. His strengths and achievements represent high performance, adaptability, and a direct connection with India's digital-native sporting generation, making him a fitting face for the Championship," it added.

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India Open 2026 to offer national platform for gaming talent

Iyer, who captains Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League, said the project offers a clear pathway for young Indians to grow in competitive sport.

"When I heard what Mumbai Falcons is building in terms of a real pathway that takes young Indians from where they are today to where they could go, I didn't need much convincing. This is the kind of initiative I would have wanted access to growing up, and I'm proud to be part of what's coming," he said.

MFRL Managing Director Ameet Gadhoke said India has strong talent but lacks proper systems to support it. He added that the new championship aims to fill that gap and offer opportunities at a national level.

"We built Mumbai Falcons on the belief that India has world-class sporting talent; the potential, however, has been constrained by structural deficiencies. Partnering with Formula 1 to bring the F1 Sim Racing India Open 2026 to life is yet another significant initiative in that direction."

"Shreyas represents exactly the kind of athlete we had in mind when shaping this initiative, displaying sporting excellence and discipline paired with authentic resonance with the emerging demographic, the younger aspiring generations. The platform we're about to launch is something India has not seen before in this space. The full scope of this initiative will be announced shortly," he added.

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Online qualifiers to lead to Mumbai final in November

The competition will be played on F1 25, featuring real-world tracks and formats. Registrations open on April 30 through the MFRL app. Players can compete on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

Online qualifiers will be followed by city-level rounds, with the final set to take place in Mumbai in November. The company described the project as its biggest nationwide initiative so far.

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