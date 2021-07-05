Shreyas Iyer fit to return in IPL 2021

Source:

July 05, 2021 17:00 IST

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer had to miss out on the first half of the Indian Premier League 2021 as he had suffered a shoulder injury during India's first ODI against England while fielding.

He missed the IPL leg which was held in India and Delhi Capitals then announced wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the leader of the franchise.

Now, the remainder of the IPL is set to be played in the UAE between September and October, and Iyer believes he may be fit to make a return in the IPL 2021 when the tournament resumes. But will he take over Pant as the captain of the team? Iyer remains unsure about that.

"My shoulder, yes, I think the healing process is done. Now it's the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that's going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL," Iyer said on The Grade Cricketer's Podcast.

When asked whether he would come back as the captain of Delhi Capitals, Iyer said: "I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal is to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before."

Iyer had led the Delhi franchise to the finals of IPL 2020 but the side had to face a loss in the summit clash against Mumbai Indians.

Under Pant, Delhi Capitals was positioned at the top of the table before the IPL 2021 season got suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining half of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.